Photos: 2017 Downtown Truckee Halloween Parade
October 28, 2017
Costumed children and parents lined up for the 2017 Halloween Parade in downtown Truckee on Friday, Oct. 27.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Wine Ink: The effect of fires on Napa, Sonoma
- 8th annual Food and Wine Festival in Stateline on Oct. 28
- Comedy icon Dan Aykroyd takes part in Q&A, meet and greet at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
- Eric Burdon & The Animals to perform at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
- ABC’s ‘Modern Family’ films season nine premiere in South Lake Tahoe
Trending Sitewide
- Truckee named No. 1 coolest ski town in North America
- Tech billionaire to purchase Cal Neva Resort & Casino
- Town of Truckee council agrees with staff cannabis recommendation
- Truckee police: Man allegedly drugged victim, raped her (update)
- Lost hikers spend night on Mount Tallac, rescued by helicopter crew (video)