8th annual Food and Wine Festival in Stateline on Oct. 28

Experience food, wine, spirits and entertainment all in one setting at the eighth annual South Lake Tahoe Food and Wine Festival, which takes over Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe in Stateline this weekend.

From Friday through Sunday festival attendees have the opportunity to participate in events such as a whiskey tasting and kick-off party, along with the weekend highlight: Grand Market Expo.

“That’s when most people attend. The convention center is filled with over 35 different stations with food, wine and spirits and a couple craft breweries,” said John Packer, Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe public affairs representative.

“Every year there’s a different theme for the Grand Market Expo — this year it’s a masquerade theme because [the event] is so close to Halloween.”

Various Caesar Entertainment properties, along with a handful of local establishments, provide the food for the expo — held Saturday, Oct. 28, from 1-3:30 p.m. Dishes include Harrah’s Resort Southern California’s Korean pork bao bun, Harrah’s Reno’s lobster bisque and a unique dish from Harrah’s New Orleans.

“They’re preparing Cajun angels on horseback — you’ll have to show up to see what it is,” Packer noted.

After the Grand Market Expo, trumpeter Chris Botti performs in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and the Forest Buffet hosts a Farewell Champagne Brunch on 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

But that’s not all the weekend has to offer: Festivities kick off Friday evening with a whiskey tasting inside the property’s Cliché Lounge at 10 p.m., and a kick-off party is held in PEEK Nightclub at 10:30 p.m.

Guests are also invited to return to the club for the Peek A Boo Masquerade Ball on Saturday to combine Halloween festivities with the gastronomic event.

Tickets are sold separately for each Food and Wine Festival event. Grand Market Expo tickets begin at $90, the Botti concert at $54, whiskey tasting at $45, and buffet prices range from $24.99-$31.99. Women enter PEEK for free, and men enter for $10.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old for all events except the Farewell Brunch and Botti performance.