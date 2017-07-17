’90s rock group dada headlines Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe | SierraSun.com

Los Angeles-based '90s rock group dada is headed to South Shore on Tuesday, July 18.

The band, which takes the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino stage at 9:30 p.m., is in the midst of its 25th Anniversary Tour, which began on Tuesday, July 11.

"People always ask, 'Do you still talk to each other after all these years?' So that's really why I wanted to commemorate it because no matter the size of the career, if you can stick together and still have a desire to play music together you have accomplished something," drummer Phil Leavitt said.

"Since the release of dada's groundbreaking 1992 debut 'Puzzle,' the trio has created an array of songs boasting progressive rock musicianship, dazzling vocal harmonies and melodic power pop layered with inspired psychedelic and experimental rock impulses.

"Adding to the trio's groundbreaking line of attack are the marathon-length shows that deliver on the promise that every performance is the only one of its kind," states the group's online biography.

Not much has changed in the 25 years since members Michael Gurley, Joie Calio and Leavitt created the band, so get ready to rock out all night.

Presale tickets are available through Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's website (www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com) for $20.

The venue is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline, and the show takes place inside Vinyl.

Learn more about dada online at http://www.dadaforever.com or on Facebook (@dadatheband).

— Lake Tahoe Action