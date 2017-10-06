A guide to Camp Richardson Historic Resort and Marina’s 23rd annual Oktoberfest

Don your lederhosen and dirndls — it’s time for Camp Richardson Historic Resort and Marina’s 23rd annual Oktoberfest. From seasonal brews and food to live music and family-friendly fun, it’s a Bavarian party that’s fit for all ages and kicks off fall like few other parties in the Tahoe Basin.

Here’s what to expect from the two-day festival:

THE BEER

Let’s be real — this is what you came for (apart from the food, obviously). This year, seven seasonal brews will be on tap: Leingukegal’s Oktoberfest, Spaten Lager, Blue Moon Harvest, Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Deschutes Hopzeit, New Belgium Wheat and St. Archer Hoppy Pilsner. Crispin Hard Cider will also be available.

Spend the big bucks on a stein and settle in for a long day of festive drinking.

THE FOOD

