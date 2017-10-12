Your Tahoe Weekend: Enjoy the colors of fall
October 12, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Incline Community Blood Drive
Support the community's hospital blood supply needs during Friday's blood drive, and beyond into the next few months to help those in need.
Where: Incline Village Recreation Center Gym | 980 Incline Way, Incline Village, Nev.
When: Friday, Oct. 13 | 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.bloodhero.com
2. Harvest Festival
The Resort at Squaw Creek will host its annual Harvest Festival, spanning two weeks and featuring apple bobbing contests and October Fest dinners, activities, and pumpkin decorating.
Where: Resort at Squaw Creek | 400 Squaw Creek Road, Olympic Valley
When: Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15; Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2y4oKEF
3. Lake Tahoe Marathon
Run, jog or walk during the three-day running festival with breathtaking views, swimming, and kayaking opportunities. Several races are available to register for; bring the whole family to join in on the fun.
Where: 248-250 Meadow Road, Homewood
When: Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15
Cost: Registration fees vary
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2g09bPs
4. 25th annual Donner Party Hike
Choose from an array of historic hikes this weekend exploring the region through interpretive guided treks covering the success of the Stephens Party, tragic events of the Donner party, and the importance of the transcontinental railroad.
Where: Sugar Bowl Resort | 629 Sugar Bowl Road, Norden, CA.
When: Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15
Cost: Hike costs range by day and package pricing
Online: http://www.donnerpartyhike.com
5. October Hike to Marlette Lake
Join a complimentary hike led by Carmen Carr to Marlette Lake, which sits at 8200-feet above sea level.
Where: Meet at trailhead off Highway 28 just before Spooner Junction, 27 miles from Tahoe City
When: Saturday, Oct. 14 | 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.carmencarr.com
6. Dine the District
Sample your way through Reno's Riverwalk District during their Dine the District Food Tour, where participants will enjoy a self-guided tour to delicious destinations.
Where: Downtown Reno Riverwalk District
When: Saturday, Oct. 14 | 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day-of
Online: http://www.bit.ly/1e8hbtG
7. Give Back to Schools Event
Mountain Hardware & Sports will offer 10 percent off your entire purchase and will donate 10 percent of the afternoon's total sales to the Excellence in Education Foundation. Party in the parking lot with prizes, appetizers, desserts, non-alcoholic drinks, a photo mural, face painting, and more.
Where: Mountain Hardware & Sports | 11320 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, Oct. 14 | 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.mountainhardwareandsports.com
8. 22nd annual Truckee River Day
Volunteer to restore the meadow and wetland, planting seedlings and willows, mulching sensitive areas and more. Locations extend from Tahoe City to Donner Summit to Truckee, and beyond. Search online for a location near you.
Where: Various North Lake Tahoe locations
When: Saturday, Oct. 14 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2ykfkBc
9. "The Pink" Fundraiser
Participate in a special fundraiser benefitting breast cancer awareness and featuring brunch, bottomless mimosas, jewelry, and a painting party with Easel and Wine.
Where: Glasses Wine Bar | 760 Mays Blvd., Incline Village, Nev.
When: Sunday, Oct. 15 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Brunch; Painting Party at 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $40
Online: http://www.easelandwine.com
10. Boats in Watercolor
Atelier Truckee will host a watercolor class painting different boat, still-life subject matters on a 9×12-inch piece to take home.
Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Sunday, Oct. 15 | 2-4:30 p.m.
Cost: $65
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.
