Fall is here: Tahoe’s seasonal can’t-miss activities

Happy autumn! The season officially begins on Friday, Sept. 22, and with it comes a multitude of activities that make the time of year one of Tahoe’s best.

Whether you want to view the scenery, celebrate Oktoberfest or pick apples, our list of can’t-miss regional experiences this fall is one you’ll want to check out.

OKTOBERFEST

Squaw Valley and Camp Richardson resorts each host events modeled after the German festival that takes place in Munich each year. Squaw Valley’s event is this Saturday, Sept. 23 (turn to page 6 to learn more), but Camp Richardson’s two-day Bavarian fest comes two weeks later, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8.

This is the 23rd consecutive year for the South Shore party, which features German food and dessert, along with a bratwurst-eating contest, live music, craft booths, beer and wine garden and much more. Visit http://www.camprichardson.com to learn more.

FALL FISH FEST

Recommended Stories For You

Held the same weekend as Camp Richardson’s Oktoberfest (and not located too far away) is the U.S. Forest Service’s Fall Fish Fest. The event takes place at Taylor Creek Visitor Center and celebrates the kokanee salmon’s fall migration.

From 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., attendees have the opportunity to explore the creek where the fish spawn in addition to participating in children’s activities and educational programs. Learn more at http://www.fs.usda.gov.

APPLE HILL

Few things say “fall” like apple picking. Located east of Placerville, Apple Hill is a top local destination and prime season ranges from September through November. Put on your flannel and get picking — those apples won’t turn into sauce and pie themselves.

Additional information is available online at http://www.applehillca.com.

FALL COLORS

The new season is prime time for viewing the region’s colors (mainly on the yellow-gold spectrum). According to the U.S. Forest Service’s guide, top regional spots include Cathedral Meadow and Fredrick’s Meadow. Both are located off Highway 89 (northbound if heading out from South Lake Tahoe).

Other top spots include Spooner Summit and Hope Valley, which can make great day-long hikes for those wanting to be active while they take in scenery.

ALPINE ASPEN FESTIVAL

Can’t get enough of those seasonal colors? Hope Valley’s annual Alpine Aspen Festival — held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8 — is a celebration of the region’s aspens, a key source in providing fresh water to both California and Nevada.

The festival includes a variety of activities that range from yoga to geology talks and watercolor workshops. Check out http://www.alpineaspenfestival.org for more information, as a fee is required for some activities.