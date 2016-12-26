K-Von of ‘Last Comic Standing’ to perform at North Tahoe | SierraSun.com

K-Von, who was a competitor on season nine of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” heads to Crystal Bay Club Casino’s Comedy Night on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 8:30 p.m., for a night of standup.

The Reno native is perhaps best known for being a star on Disaster Date, a TV show that aired on MTV in the late ‘00s and uses hidden cameras to record blind dates bound to go wrong.

“His standup comedy career has taken him around the world several times, performing in comedy clubs and theaters, for colleges and large non-profit organizations,” states K-Von’s online biography.

The up-and-coming headlining comedian has also made appearances on SHOWTIME, CNN’s HLN, Good Morning America, BBC and NPR.

“K-Von has recently brought his acting to the big screen in the film ‘Gingerdead Man 2: Passion of the Crust,’ along with roles in ‘Guardian Angel’ and the upcoming ‘Jimmy Vestvood,’” continues the biography.

The comedian received attention from his project “NOWRUZ: Lost & Found,” which he wrote and directed in 2015.

“In this 90-minute documentary film, he hilariously invites you along to retrace the roots he never knew and discover the dancing, food, clothing and traditions involved in the Persian New Year,” states the bio.