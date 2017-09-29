Local craft brew paradise

Nevadafest 2017 Craft Beer Festival is taking a typical beer tasting to a new level in Reno this weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1-5 p.m., Wingfield Park will host the Nevada Craft Brewers Association event, allowing beer aficionados to sample to their heart's content and learn more about the area's craft brew scene.

"Whether it's a smooth ale, zingy IPA or super chocolaty stout, this is the perfect place to sample the area's finest beers and find your favorite," said event organizer Daniel Kulikowski.

"It will surely be a great party bringing Nevada's breweries together for an event celebrating all things barley and hops," Kilikowski added.

In addition to local brews, the event will bring five local favorite food trucks, games, live music, and fun for the entire family to enjoy.

The Nevada Craft Brewers Association is a nonprofit entity, which promotes the development of the craft beer culture throughout Nevada.

The association supports Nevada's breweries and brewpubs by creating an open line of communication between brewers and associated members to help unity the brewing community.

In addition to special events such as Nevadafest, the organization is an educational resource informing locals and tourists of Nevada's craft brews.

VIP tickets are available and offer guests early entry to the event, unlimited beer tasting, a food truck meal voucher, and a T-shirt.

General admission tickets include unlimited beer tasting and food truck meal voucher.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.