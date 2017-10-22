Nevada Day Parade seeks volunteers

Nevada Day officials are seeking additional volunteers to serve as parade marshals for the 78th annual Nevada Day Parade on Saturday, Oct. 28.

“The parade marshals assist with the organizing and the flow of parade entries down the parade route,” said Michelle Brown, parade director. “It also includes a mild amount of crowd control.”

Marshals will report at 6:30 a.m. the day of the parade for a complimentary breakfast at Red’s Old 395 Grill.

“It might require walking the length of the mile-long parade route while overseeing a division of approximately 20 participating entries marching in the parade down Carson Street,” Brown explained. “Our goal is to have two to four parade marshals assigned to each parade division.”

She said in a perfect world, they would have 40 volunteers. Right now, they have seven signed up.

“Absolute minimum is 20, but I would like more,” she said.

Division shift start times will range from 8-10 a.m., with ending times varying depending on the positioning of the division.

Volunteers must be at least 18 and sign up to attend one of the mandatory marshal training meetings. The final official meeting will be Oct. 25, but Brown is willing to schedule additional trainings depending on need.

“I have done remote trainings in the past, and I am open to that,” she said.

This year’s parade will feature 209 entries.

“We see a wide array of different types of entries from floats to equestrian, walking to vehicles,” Brown said. “It’s always exciting to see what each group comes up with year to year, as well as seeing new entries join in on the fun.”

The theme is Arts and Entertainment.

“The Arts and Entertainment theme stems from many contributing factors happening in all areas of Nevada. It is always expanding and changing to bring people together to enjoy together,” Brown said. “I think it is amazing to see the different communities and their take on how to express their passions, whether that be through dance, music, or painting and so much more. I believe the true goal is to bring happiness, not just to the surface but down to the soul.”

Volunteers will receive free breakfast and lunch the day of the parade, a commemorative hat and pin, and an invitation to the annual appreciation dinner.

Sign up at nevadaday.com or call 530-545-9906 or 775-882-2600.