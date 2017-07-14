North Shore/Truckee calendar of events | SierraSun.com

JULY

Through Aug. 27

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

The annual outdoor festival at Sand Harbor State Park features alternating performances of "Love's Labour's Lost" and "The Hound of the Baskervilles," as well as the Monday night Showcase Series, featuring the Reno Philharmonic and more.

laketahoeshakespeare.com

July 13, July 20 and Aug. 1

Starlight Cinema Summer Movie Series

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy fun family movies outside this summer at Aspen Grove in Incline Village. A $5 admission includes popcorn and a drink. Kids 2 and under are free.

inclinerecreation.com

July 15

Tahoe Cup #2 Waterman's Paddle Jam

This 6-mile, out-and-back paddleboard race starts and finishes at Waterman's Landing in Carnelian Bay and is for all ability levels. A kids race is scheduled to follow, both races weather permitting.

tahoecup.org

July 22-23

Her Mountain

The Specialized Bike Academy will present two full days of female-only riding, friendship and mountain adventure at Northstar California.

northstarcalifornia.com

AUGUST

Aug. 5

Incline Village Water Carnival

Enjoy giant inflatable water slides, slip and slides, water games and more at the Village Green, located across the street from Incline Village Recreation Center.

inclinerecreation.com

Aug. 11-13

Incline Open Tennis Tourney

This fun tennis competition with barbecue and prizes is for players in levels 3.0-5.0. Men's, Women's and Mixed, Singles and Doubles, taking place at Incline Village Tennis Center.

inclinetennis.com

Aug. 12-13

Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest

Benefiting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, this annual festival brings together tasty beers from 35 different breweries and an incredible line-up of music at Squaw Valley.

squawalpine.com

Aug. 15-20

Lake Tahoe Music Festival

Tahoe and Truckee doesn't get any better than this! Enjoy an evening of classical music at some of the area's most beautiful settings.

tahoemusic.org

Aug. 25-27

Equilibrium

Equilibrium is a gathering of visionary minds and conscious artists to build sustainable solutions — a business and environmental conference combined with high-profile music acts at Squaw Valley.

squawalpine.com

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 3

Glow Golf Extravaganza

Glow golf putt-putt, chipping contest, shootout and more at Incline Village Championship Course. Free live music and fun activities for all ages.

golfincline.com

Sept. 8-10

Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival

Enjoy three days of cooking seminars and demonstrations, culinary competitions, wine tastings, a Farm to Tahoe dinner, live music, a gourmet marketplace and more at Northstar California.

northstarcalifornia.com

Sept. 8

2017 Community Table

The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation welcomes Ken Frank, Executive Chef/Owner of La Toque, Napa Valley's award-winning restaurant to the Shakespeare Ranch in Glenbrook. Call Jean Eick at 775-298-0184 for tickets.

parasol.org

Sept. 10

Tahoe Cup #3 Fall Classic

The 10th annual Fall Classic is a 22-mile paddle race across Lake Tahoe. Start at El Dorado Beach on the South Shore and finish at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort in Tahoe Vista on the North Shore. This race is not rated for beginner paddlers.

tahoecup.org

Sept. 16

Art & Soul Downtown Truckee ArtWalk

Art & Soul combines visual art, live music, artist demonstrations, craft beer tastings, small bites and more in Historic Downtown Truckee.

historictruckee.com

Sept. 30

Tahoe City Oktoberfest

Enjoy craft beers from some of the region's best microbreweries, live music and great food, traditional Bavarian-themed games and local artisan vendor booths.

visittahoecity.org

OCTOBER

Oct. 14

Dog Days of Fall

Bring your pooch to Burnt Cedar Pool in Incline Village for soggy doggy fun! Dog demonstrations, information, contests, prizes and more.

inclinerecreation.com

Oct. 26

Trail of Treats and Terror

The annual Incline Village community Halloween extravaganza begins at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center and follows the trail to the IVGID Recreation Center, Lake Tahoe School and ends at Sierra Nevada College.

parasol.org

NOVEMBER

Nov. 9

Passport to Dining

Tahoe's most flavorful fundraiser is a not-to-miss social gathering with tasting stations, silent auction and raffle prizes in Kings Beach, all benefiting the North Tahoe Business Association.

northtahoebusiness.org

Nov. 11-12

Wellness Weekend

Treat yourself to a fun and educational weekend featuring seminars, activity classes and healthy food at Granlibakken Tahoe in Tahoe City. Continuing education credits are available to nurses.

granlibakken.com

Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving dinner including all of the trimmings is included for lodging guests at Granlibakken Tahoe, and is available to non-lodging guests for an additional fee.

granlibakken.com

Nov. 30 to Dec. 3

Tahoe Film Fest

SWEP presents its third annual festival celebrating new environmental films, American independent films and films from Latin America. Screenings will take place in Incline Village, Northstar and Truckee.

tahoefilmfest.com