North Shore/Truckee calendar of events | SierraSun.com

North Shore/Truckee calendar of events
July 14, 2017
JULY
Through Aug. 27
Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival
The annual outdoor festival at Sand Harbor State Park features alternating performances of "Love's Labour's Lost" and "The Hound of the Baskervilles," as well as the Monday night Showcase Series, featuring the Reno Philharmonic and more.
laketahoeshakespeare.com
July 13, July 20 and Aug. 1
Starlight Cinema Summer Movie Series
Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy fun family movies outside this summer at Aspen Grove in Incline Village. A $5 admission includes popcorn and a drink. Kids 2 and under are free.
inclinerecreation.com
July 15
Tahoe Cup #2 Waterman's Paddle Jam
This 6-mile, out-and-back paddleboard race starts and finishes at Waterman's Landing in Carnelian Bay and is for all ability levels. A kids race is scheduled to follow, both races weather permitting.
tahoecup.org
July 22-23
Her Mountain
The Specialized Bike Academy will present two full days of female-only riding, friendship and mountain adventure at Northstar California.
northstarcalifornia.com
AUGUST
Aug. 5
Incline Village Water Carnival
Enjoy giant inflatable water slides, slip and slides, water games and more at the Village Green, located across the street from Incline Village Recreation Center.
inclinerecreation.com
Aug. 11-13
Incline Open Tennis Tourney
This fun tennis competition with barbecue and prizes is for players in levels 3.0-5.0. Men's, Women's and Mixed, Singles and Doubles, taking place at Incline Village Tennis Center.
inclinetennis.com
Aug. 12-13
Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest
Benefiting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, this annual festival brings together tasty beers from 35 different breweries and an incredible line-up of music at Squaw Valley.
squawalpine.com
Aug. 15-20
Lake Tahoe Music Festival
Tahoe and Truckee doesn't get any better than this! Enjoy an evening of classical music at some of the area's most beautiful settings.
tahoemusic.org
Aug. 25-27
Equilibrium
Equilibrium is a gathering of visionary minds and conscious artists to build sustainable solutions — a business and environmental conference combined with high-profile music acts at Squaw Valley.
squawalpine.com
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 3
Glow Golf Extravaganza
Glow golf putt-putt, chipping contest, shootout and more at Incline Village Championship Course. Free live music and fun activities for all ages.
golfincline.com
Sept. 8-10
Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival
Enjoy three days of cooking seminars and demonstrations, culinary competitions, wine tastings, a Farm to Tahoe dinner, live music, a gourmet marketplace and more at Northstar California.
northstarcalifornia.com
Sept. 8
2017 Community Table
The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation welcomes Ken Frank, Executive Chef/Owner of La Toque, Napa Valley's award-winning restaurant to the Shakespeare Ranch in Glenbrook. Call Jean Eick at 775-298-0184 for tickets.
parasol.org
Sept. 10
Tahoe Cup #3 Fall Classic
The 10th annual Fall Classic is a 22-mile paddle race across Lake Tahoe. Start at El Dorado Beach on the South Shore and finish at Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort in Tahoe Vista on the North Shore. This race is not rated for beginner paddlers.
tahoecup.org
Sept. 16
Art & Soul Downtown Truckee ArtWalk
Art & Soul combines visual art, live music, artist demonstrations, craft beer tastings, small bites and more in Historic Downtown Truckee.
historictruckee.com
Sept. 30
Tahoe City Oktoberfest
Enjoy craft beers from some of the region's best microbreweries, live music and great food, traditional Bavarian-themed games and local artisan vendor booths.
visittahoecity.org
OCTOBER
Oct. 14
Dog Days of Fall
Bring your pooch to Burnt Cedar Pool in Incline Village for soggy doggy fun! Dog demonstrations, information, contests, prizes and more.
inclinerecreation.com
Oct. 26
Trail of Treats and Terror
The annual Incline Village community Halloween extravaganza begins at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center and follows the trail to the IVGID Recreation Center, Lake Tahoe School and ends at Sierra Nevada College.
parasol.org
NOVEMBER
Nov. 9
Passport to Dining
Tahoe's most flavorful fundraiser is a not-to-miss social gathering with tasting stations, silent auction and raffle prizes in Kings Beach, all benefiting the North Tahoe Business Association.
northtahoebusiness.org
Nov. 11-12
Wellness Weekend
Treat yourself to a fun and educational weekend featuring seminars, activity classes and healthy food at Granlibakken Tahoe in Tahoe City. Continuing education credits are available to nurses.
granlibakken.com
Nov. 23
Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving dinner including all of the trimmings is included for lodging guests at Granlibakken Tahoe, and is available to non-lodging guests for an additional fee.
granlibakken.com
Nov. 30 to Dec. 3
Tahoe Film Fest
SWEP presents its third annual festival celebrating new environmental films, American independent films and films from Latin America. Screenings will take place in Incline Village, Northstar and Truckee.
tahoefilmfest.com
