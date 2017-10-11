Only days remain in Tahoe-Truckee Burger and Brew Contest

Only days remain in the Tahoe-Truckee Burger and Brew Contest presented by Tahoe Magazine. Ten restaurants have chosen a beer and burger pairing, and it’s up to the public to pick the winner.

Once you’ve given the following burgers a taste, cast your vote online at bit.ly/TahoeBestBurger. Each pairing is priced at approximately $20, and voting closes Friday, Oct. 13.

The winner receives a write-up in the 2018 summer edition of Tahoe Magazine and a plaque noting the win.

FAT CAT BAR & GRILL

This Tahoe City establishment’s pairing includes the Fat Cat Mac Burger, the house mac ‘n’ cheese served atop a Bently Meats burger along with lettuce, tomato and onion. The meal comes with house-made fries and is paired with a pint of Firestone Walker’s 805.

Fat Cat is located at 599 N. Lake Blvd.

