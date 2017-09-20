SnowGlobe announces lineup for 2017 festival in South Lake Tahoe

Dillon Francis, Porter Robinson and Travis Scott will headline the 2017 SnowGlobe Music Festival this December in South Lake Tahoe.

The festival announced its full lineup Monday, Sept. 18. More than 50 artists will perform on three stages over the course of three nights, according to a press release.

Aside from the headlining artists, other names noted in the press release include: Zedd, Khalid, Tycho (DJ Set), E-40, Madeon, Alison Wonderland, Snakehips, Gryffin, Troyboi, San Halo, Lane 8 and Jai Wolf.

The festival, which is slated for Dec. 29-31, will conclude with a fireworks display.

SnowGlobe 2017 also boasts "a newly improved layout," in addition to new art installations and the return of SnowGlobe’s Big Air activation, which showcases professional ski and snowboard demos in-between sets on the main stage.

SnowGlobe says additional details about the festival layout will be announced soon.