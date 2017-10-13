Tahoe Donner’s Fall Fest features all kinds of fun activities on Oct. 14

In honor of the official beginning of fall in North Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Donner's autumn-themed celebration welcomes families and friends to carve pumpkins, enjoy spice flavors, and enjoy special moments together with a chill in the air.

The annual Fall Festival will be held this Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northwoods Clubhouse at Tahoe Donner.

In its eighth consecutive year, the Fall Festival brings highly anticipated treats and activities for kids and kids-at-heart.

"We are excited to host one of Tahoe Donner and Truckee's favorite events of the year," said Roger Burns, recreation supervisor at Tahoe Donner.

"With the leaves just changing, our Fall Festival is the perfect event to celebrate the harvest season with our mountain community. With all of the great activities for kids, delicious food, and seasonal beers, there's a ton of fun to be had by all ages. We hope that everyone can come out and join us!"

The weekend itinerary is packed with harvest-themed traditions like meandering through the pumpkin patch and maze, getting your fill of tasty barbecue and seasonal beers, while enjoying live music and artisan products from vendors.

Kids can ride ponies and play in the carnival area or jump sky high in the bounce house or bungee jump, decorate caramel apples, carve pumpkins, and have their faces painted in addition to even more family friendly programming.

Four-legged friends are invited to get in on the fun in the doggie dip event, which takes place in the Northwoods Clubhouse Pool.

A complimentary shuttle bus will be provided for guests from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., running between Trout Creek Rec Center and Northwoods Clubhouse.

In celebration of the Fall Festival, Pizza on the Hill will offer cheese, sausage and pepperoni pizzas for just $10 each from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., and will return to regular rates afterward.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.