Tahoe Top 5: Costume, check. Party, check.

Halloween is just around the corner, time to add finishing touches to costumes, fill the biggest bowl you own with candy and get in the creepy crawly spirit of all things spooky and fun.

"Attending themed parties is a requirement for my business … and I can tell you for a fact that people who dress as someone/thing else have way more fun than those who don't," said Annette Summers, owner of Dress the Party costume shop in downtown Truckee.

She said that quick costume solutions include accessory kits, such as matching ears and tails, character accessories like masks, wigs and hats, and using theatrical makeup to add to existing items in your closet.

"Or, let us customize something for you from our high-end rental costumes or retro-wear selections," she added.

This year, Summers is excited to attend the Truckee Rotary Cadillac Ball, and will dress up with a Day of the Dead makeup look and a beautiful Spanish gown, topped off with a long black wig and a rose flower head wreath.

If you haven't made arrangements to celebrate this weekend, fear not, for there are plenty of activities on tap for kids and adults alike.

From safe and fun community trick-or-treating to wicked costume parties for the grown-ups, there is no shortage of fun ways to spend Halloween.

Don't miss out on the Día de los Muertos party in Truckee, an event hosted by Arts for the Schools, whose director says is one not to miss, bringing in a powerhouse jazz group (Troker) and plenty of fun for the entire family, all for the benefit of local arts programming.

"We are excited to have Troker come to North Lake Tahoe in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. We hope everyone will come out for a great time at the Día de los Muertos party. Kids are free. Adult tickets are just $10. We hope you will come out and support great art in our community," she said.

Below are five events from North Shore to South Shore to get your wheels turning, be sure to check your community events calendars for additional themed celebrations near you.

1. HarvestFest with the Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe will host a family friendly Halloween celebration including all kinds of creepy activities like a trek through the Haunted House, themed games, even a happy glow room for the faint of heart.

Where: Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe | 8125 Steelhead Ave., Kings Beach

When: Friday, Oct. 27 | 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.bgcnlt.org

2. 39th Annual Freakers Ball

Adults looking for the ultimate Halloween party should look no further than Montbleu on Saturday, Oct. 28, during their 39th annual Freakers Ball featuring three parties under one roof. Live entertainment and DJs set the stage for a night of dancing and spooky fun along with the change to win a costume contest and a share of $10,000 in cash and prizes.

Where: Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa | 55 Hwy 50, Stateline, Nev.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $35 week-of; $40 day-of

Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com

3. Troker Halloween + Día De Los Muertos Bash

Get your groove on in celebration of Halloween and Día De Los Muertos in Truckee as a six-piece jazz and funk band, Troker, brings their high-energy sound to life with Mariachi horns and a scratching DJ. Participate in the costume contest, enjoy food from the taco bar, candy, and refreshments for adults and kids.

Where: Community Arts Center | 10046 Church St., Truckee

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Kids: free; Adults $10

Online: http://www.artsfortheschools.org

4. Tahoe City Trick or Treat

Get the costume-clad family down to Tahoe City for some festive fun during the downtown Trick or Treat event. The parks & recreation booth at Heritage Plaza will have a free bag and goodies for participants to use as they make their way to local businesses with balloons outside. The event is safe, fun, and easily accessible to local families and friends.

Where: Downtown Tahoe City

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 | 4-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org

5. Halloween Carnival Celebration at Kahle Community Center

If your sights are set on South Lake Tahoe this Halloween, be sure to bring your family and friends to the community center for carnival games, treats, and various community hosted booths for an evening of wicked fun.

Where: Kahle Community Center | 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline, Nev.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 | 4-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.bit.ly/2xl15Yl

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.