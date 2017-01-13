Tahoe Top Five: Safety on the slopes paramount after epic storm | SierraSun.com

The responsibility code

The National Ski Areas Association offers snow enthusiasts instant access to the Responsibility Code by visiting http://bit.ly/1fKGnXm; the 7 points to your Responsibility Code are below:

1. Always stay in control, and be able to stop or avoid other people or objects.

2. People ahead of you have the right of way. It is your responsibility to avoid them.

3. You must not stop where you obstruct a trail, or are not visible from above.

4. Whenever starting downhill or merging into a trail, look uphill and yield to others.

5. Always use devices to help prevent runaway equipment.

6. Observe all posted signs and warnings. Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas.

7. Prior to using any lift, you must have the knowledge and ability to load, ride and unload safely.

