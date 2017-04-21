Tahoe Truckee Earth Day 2017 | SierraSun.com

For more information on Tahoe Truckee Earth Day 2017 at The Village at Squaw Valley, please visit http://www.tahoetruckeeearthday.com .

Saturday, April 22, marks Tahoe Truckee's Earth Day festival at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and is sure to be a wonderful family friendly event promoting the protection of natural resources.

Tahoe Truckee Earth Day is the largest eco-event in North Lake Tahoe, and this year will offer the chance to participate in the national March for Science.

The event will be free of charge for visitors, offering a full day of educational and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

"The Tahoe Truckee Earth Day festival is a fun and interactive way to learn about environmental sustainability," said Sam Kieckhefer, spokesman for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

"As a company, part of our mission is to act as stewards of these legendary mountains. The Earth Day celebration in The Village at Squaw Valley is a great way to share our passion for the environment with our guests while educating future generations on the importance of being mindful of our impact," he said.

Below is a preview of the day's festivities.

National March for Science

New to Tahoe-Truckee Earth Day this year is the March for Science, a national demonstration whose mission is to take the first step of a global movement to defend the vital role science plays in health, safety, economies and governments.

Guests of the event will be able to decorate signs before the march and continue learning after the demonstration. The March will be held from 9 – 11 a.m., and participants should assemble at the intersection of Squaw Valley Road and Route 89.

Following the march, a series of climate change short films will be screened at the Base Camp conference room. Visit from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. to learn more about climate change.

Tahoe Truckee Earth Day Schedule of Events

9 – 11 a.m.: National March for Science.

11 a.m.: Earth Day in The Village at Squaw Valley begins.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Kids Zone demonstrations by the Nevada Discovery Museum.

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Climate Change short films play in Base Camp Conference Room.

11:30a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Serina Dawn Band plays from the Events Plaza Stage.

Noon – 12:30 p.m.: Children's "Guide to Planet Earth" presentation on First Street Stage.

12:45 – 3 p.m.: Burrito Bingo with Tahoe Food Hub in the Patagonia Store.

2 – 2:15 p.m.: Asha Dancers perform on Events Plaza Stage.

2:15 – 3p.m.: Envirolution Trashion Show on Events Plaza Stage.

3 – 3:25 p.m.: Community March for Science at Events Plaza Stage.

3 – 6 p.m.: Après with Patagonia Provisions & Raffle.

3:25 p.m.: Raffle winner announced on Events Plaza Stage.

3:30 – 5 p.m.: Sol Horizon plays on Events Plaza Stage.

