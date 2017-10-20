They came, they ate, they had fun

On Saturday, Oct. 14, businesses throughout downtown Reno's Riverwalk District participated in Dine the District, a self-guided food tour where each stop on the treasure map led hungry guests of all ages to a delicious treat.

In total, 22 businesses participated in the progressive party while businesses that don't typically serve food were also able to participate.

Riverwalk Merchants Association President Britton Griffith-Douglass said the event was designed as a way to get locals back out into the newly beautified community, as well as to introduce new patrons to some food and shopping locations.

Griffith-Douglass said the walk was designed as an alternative to an event focused around alcohol, and the people of Reno's Dine the District agreed.

"We love this event," said Angelica Dennis, who traveled from Sacramento to have a girls' day in Reno with her friend.

While standing in line for a homemade meatball slider from Pizza Reno, Dennis and other guests of the food walk were discussing their favorite spots on the tour and what a special event it turned out to be.

"We've gotten to see new places and shops in town; we really loved Granite Street Eatery. This event is great to get people outside, out of the casinos and into the clean air. There are such friendly people here in Reno, and really good food," she said.

From Washington Street to Lake Street, and surrounding the river from Second Street to Liberty Street, guests sampled Italian food, soups, pressed juices, chocolate, Thai food, and more.

Wandering through different boutiques and restaurants brought visitors and locals to spots they'd never visited before, showing them a lot of what Reno has to offer.

One woman, who now works at Crafted Palette (a stop on the tour), said she found her current role after participating in one of the association's popular Wine Walk events.

"I just love this event, it's a lot of fun for people to find places like this," said Shelby Knudtson, food and beverage manager of Crafted Palette.

"I found this place on a wine walk and later ended up working here. It's nice because you meet people, everyone is happy and eating delicious food," she added.

As Wild River Grille manager and Riverwalk Merchants Association member Valerie Moore said, everyone benefits from a beautiful and active downtown river district.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.