Your Tahoe Weekend: Backcountry Demo Day, twilight snowshoe tours and more! | SierraSun.com

Your Tahoe Weekend: Backcountry Demo Day, twilight snowshoe tours and more!
January 19, 2017
TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Avy Dog Fundraiser Kick Off Party
Join Mt. Rose Avalanche Rescue Dogs and Alibi Ale Works for the fundraising kick-off party and the debut of “SnowDog” IPA. A raffle of prizes from Alpenglow Sports, Ortovox, Moment Skis, Natural Paws and many more will help raise funds for the four dogs and their trainers.
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 6-11 p.m.
Where: Alibi Ale Works, Incline Village
Cost: Free + items for purchase
Online: http://www.alibialeworks.com
2. North Shore Nights
Every Friday night, Gar Woods invites party people to have fun and enjoy live music, food and drink specials. There is a raffle held every hour, and one lucky winner will walk away with a snowboard grand prize.
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 6:39-9:30 p.m.
Where: Gar Woods, Carnelian Bay
Cost: Free + menu items
Online: http://www.garwoods.com
3. Dawn Patrol at Squaw Valley
Start your day in the best way with exclusive access to fresh powder or untouched corduroy every Saturday through March 25. Reservations are recommended.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7:15 a.m., sharp
Where: The Aerial Tram, Squaw Valley
Cost: $12 – $29
Online: http://www.squawalpine.com
4. Lake Tahoe Backcountry Demo Day
Alpenglow Sports has once again partnered with Alpine Meadows for this 11th annual event. Participating vendors include DPS, Black Crows, Dynafit, Tecnica, Blizzard, G3, Scarpa, NTN, Salomon, Scott, Marker, Volkl, Twenty-Two Designs, La Sportiva, Voile, Moment, Julbo, Fly Low, Jones Snowboards and more.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Alpine Meadows ski resort
Cost: Free for Squaw-Alpine pass-holders
Online: http://www.alpenglowsports.com
5. Funk Alliance at the CBC
Dance the night away on the North Shore this weekend as DJ duo All Good Funk Alliance will perform a free show inside the Crystal Bay Casino’s Red Room Saturday night.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 10 p.m.
Where: Crystal Bay Casino
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
6. The Sam Ravenna Group at Moody’s
Treat yourself to a delicious menu and accompanying craft cocktail all set to the musical styling of The Sam Ravenna Group at Moody’s in downtown Truckee
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Moody’s Bistro Bar & Beats, Truckee
Cost: Free + menu items
Online: www. moodysbistro.com
7. Twilight Snowshoe Tour
Take an evening to slow down and enjoy the peaceful setting of the Sierra Nevada during Northstar’s guided snowshoe tour. During the adventure, snowshoer’s will also relax around a fire pit to enjoy live acoustic music, s’mores and hot chocolate. Dogs on leashes are welcome.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21
Where: Northstar California Resort
Cost: Rental snowshoes are $21 per pair
Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com
8. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
It’s been 24 years since Big Bad Voodoo Daddy began playing music in Southern California. This weekend, the band brings its blend of jazz and swing to South Shore for a headlining gig at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, Stateline
Cost: $40.36, plus tax and fees
Online: http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe
9. First Responder Benefit Day
All First Responders will be able to ride at Homewood for free on Sunday, and their families will receive 50% off lift tickets. In addition a raffle will be held with all proceeds benefiting the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.
When: Sunday, Jan. 22 | 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Homewood Mountain Resort
Cost: Free for first responders
Online: http://www.skihomewood.com
10. An Evening with Dawes
Dawes has a new sound — and the four-member band is bringing it to South Shore this weekend. The band released its newest album, “We’re All Gonna Die,” last year, and the new bass- and keyboard-heavy songs may come as a surprise to longtime fans.
When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.
Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa
Cost: $25-$35, plus tax and fees
Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Activities & Events
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: Are you ready for round three of snow and wind?
- Lake Tahoe weather: First storm wave begins Wednesday; are you prepared?
- Lake Tahoe weather: What to know about storm updates on social media
- Tahoe blizzard reveals opportunities for improvement in communication
- Tahoe residents take to social media amid blizzard