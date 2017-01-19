Your Tahoe Weekend: Backcountry Demo Day, twilight snowshoe tours and more! | SierraSun.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Avy Dog Fundraiser Kick Off Party

Join Mt. Rose Avalanche Rescue Dogs and Alibi Ale Works for the fundraising kick-off party and the debut of “SnowDog” IPA. A raffle of prizes from Alpenglow Sports, Ortovox, Moment Skis, Natural Paws and many more will help raise funds for the four dogs and their trainers.

When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 6-11 p.m.

Where: Alibi Ale Works, Incline Village

Cost: Free + items for purchase

Online: http://www.alibialeworks.com

2. North Shore Nights

Every Friday night, Gar Woods invites party people to have fun and enjoy live music, food and drink specials. There is a raffle held every hour, and one lucky winner will walk away with a snowboard grand prize.

When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 6:39-9:30 p.m.

Where: Gar Woods, Carnelian Bay

Cost: Free + menu items

Online: http://www.garwoods.com

3. Dawn Patrol at Squaw Valley

Start your day in the best way with exclusive access to fresh powder or untouched corduroy every Saturday through March 25. Reservations are recommended.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7:15 a.m., sharp

Where: The Aerial Tram, Squaw Valley

Cost: $12 – $29

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

4. Lake Tahoe Backcountry Demo Day

Alpenglow Sports has once again partnered with Alpine Meadows for this 11th annual event. Participating vendors include DPS, Black Crows, Dynafit, Tecnica, Blizzard, G3, Scarpa, NTN, Salomon, Scott, Marker, Volkl, Twenty-Two Designs, La Sportiva, Voile, Moment, Julbo, Fly Low, Jones Snowboards and more.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Alpine Meadows ski resort

Cost: Free for Squaw-Alpine pass-holders

Online: http://www.alpenglowsports.com

5. Funk Alliance at the CBC

Dance the night away on the North Shore this weekend as DJ duo All Good Funk Alliance will perform a free show inside the Crystal Bay Casino’s Red Room Saturday night.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 10 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Casino

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

6. The Sam Ravenna Group at Moody’s

Treat yourself to a delicious menu and accompanying craft cocktail all set to the musical styling of The Sam Ravenna Group at Moody’s in downtown Truckee

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Moody’s Bistro Bar & Beats, Truckee

Cost: Free + menu items

Online: www. moodysbistro.com

7. Twilight Snowshoe Tour

Take an evening to slow down and enjoy the peaceful setting of the Sierra Nevada during Northstar’s guided snowshoe tour. During the adventure, snowshoer’s will also relax around a fire pit to enjoy live acoustic music, s’mores and hot chocolate. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Northstar California Resort

Cost: Rental snowshoes are $21 per pair

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

8. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

It’s been 24 years since Big Bad Voodoo Daddy began playing music in Southern California. This weekend, the band brings its blend of jazz and swing to South Shore for a headlining gig at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, Stateline

Cost: $40.36, plus tax and fees

Online: http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe

9. First Responder Benefit Day

All First Responders will be able to ride at Homewood for free on Sunday, and their families will receive 50% off lift tickets. In addition a raffle will be held with all proceeds benefiting the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 | 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Homewood Mountain Resort

Cost: Free for first responders

Online: http://www.skihomewood.com

10. An Evening with Dawes

Dawes has a new sound — and the four-member band is bringing it to South Shore this weekend. The band released its newest album, “We’re All Gonna Die,” last year, and the new bass- and keyboard-heavy songs may come as a surprise to longtime fans.

When: Friday, Jan. 20 | 8 p.m.

Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Cost: $25-$35, plus tax and fees

Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com