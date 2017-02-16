Your Tahoe Weekend: Big music in Crystal Bay, Kid-O-Rama at Squaw Valley and much more! | SierraSun.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Zuri Coffee Co. Grand Opening

Truckee’s new coffee shop, Zuri Coffee Co. features delicious beverages as well as a wide array of pastries, sandwiches and even a selection of granola and sauces to stock the pantry at home. Join them during their grand opening!

When: Friday, Feb. 17

Where: Zuri Coffee Co., Truckee

Cost: Free

Online: zuricoffee.com

2. Open Mic Night at Art Truckee

All levels are welcome to open mic night at Art Truckee ­— singers, actors, poets and more. Open mic night is hosted every third Friday of the month.

When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 7-10p.m.

Where: Art Truckee

Cost: Free

Online: arttruckee.com

3. VersaStyle Dance Co. in Truckee

Enjoy a performance combining hip-hop, salsa and more, crossing socio-economic boundaries through the common passion of their art.

When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 6:30-9p.m.

Where: Truckee High School Theater

Cost: Children 12 and under $5; Adults $20 day of; VIP Seating $25-30

Online: artsfortheschools.org

4. Word After Word Bookshop Opening

Historic downtown Truckee welcomes a new book store, which will celebrate its grand opening with story times, book signings and more all weekend long.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 20

Where: Word After Word Bookshop, Truckee

Cost: Free

Online: facebook.com/wordafterwordbooks

5. Elephant Revival at the CBC

Brought together by a unified sense of purpose, Elephant Revival combines the spirit of five souls working as one, in harmony, creating sounds they could never produce alone. They’ll bring their sounds to the CBC’s Crown Room, along with special guests Dead Horses.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | 9 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Casino

Cost: $20 advance, $25 day of

Online: alpenglowsports.com

6. Natalie Gelman Performance at Northstar

The multi-talented singer/songwriter will perform from The Village Stage on Friday, and from Tavern 6330’ Saturday at Northstar California Resort.

When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 2-5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18 | 6-9 p.m.

Where: Northstar California Resort

Cost: Free

Online: northstarcalifornia.com

7. Squaw Valley’s annual Kid-O-Rama

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is the place to be for kids of all ages. Big Truck will feature fire trucks, snowplows and groomers with other street parties, kid concerts and an all-kid game and craft room.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 to Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Cost: Varies per event.

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

8. Blueprint of the Cocktail Class

Truckee Tavern & Grill hosts this educational course every Saturday in February, where guests age 21 and over will learn how to craft 6 cocktails and enjoy charcuteries.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Truckee Tavern & Grill

Cost: $75 per person

Online: truckeetavern.com

9. Snowshoe Cocktail Races

Run with a cocktail tray in-hand through obstacles up and down the beach for great prizes in this annual South Lake Tahoe winter tradition.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Richardson, South Lake Tahoe

Cost: Free to participate

Online: camprichardson.com

10. Dark Star Orchestra at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

If you’re a Grateful Dead fan, this show is for you. Enjoy this timeless tribute as they bring you an amazing Grateful Dead show experience.

When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: South Shore Room, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Cost: Tickets starting at $23.85 + tax/fees

Online: caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe