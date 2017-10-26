Your Tahoe Weekend: Costumes all around

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Halloween Pet Contest

Pets in costume will compete on Facebook and in-store at Mountain Hardware for the chance to win a $50 gift card and $50 donation in their name to the Humane Society. Post a picture to Facebook and vote through Oct. 31, and then head to the store on Halloween for a pet dress-up party and contest.

Where: Mountain Hardware and Sports | 11320 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee

When: Facebook competition Friday, Oct. 27 – Tuesday, Oct. 31; Store competition Tuesday, Oct. 31

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.mountainhardwareandsports.com

2. Coming To My Senses: High Fives Benefit

Head to the Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema for a showing of Coming To My Senses, in which Aaron Baker embarks on a journey symbolizing his recovery from a 1999 motocross accident, which left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Where: Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema | 475 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

When: Friday, Oct. 27 | 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Cost: 5p.m.: $15; 8 p.m.: $20

Online: http://www.tahoearthauscinema.com

3. The Inaugural Great Truckee Pumpkin Race

Children, teens, parents and grandparents are invited to build a car out of a pumpkin, decorate it, and then race down an inclined course for the grand prize of $500.

Where: Downtown Truckee | Intersection of Spring & Jibboom streets

When: Friday, Oct. 27 | 4-5:30 p.m.

Cost: Entry fee: $15 for pre-registration; $20 at the event

Online: http://www.tahoeexpeditionacademy.org/truckee-pumpkin-race

4. 8th Annual South Lake Tahoe Food and Wine Festival

Harrah's will transform into a feast for the senses during the South Lake food festival featuring delectable dishes from Caesars Entertainment's best restaurants and top-shelf spirits and fine wines.

Where: Harrah's Lake Tahoe | 15 U.S. 50, Stateline, Nev.

When: Friday, Oct. 27 – Sunday, Oct. 29

Cost: Pricing varies per activity/event

Online: http://www.bit.ly/2zDeiNe

5. Painting Fall Foliage in Watercolor

Atelier Truckee will teach a workshop on watercolor painting, theory, traditional and unconventional techniques, including negative painting, glazing, wet-into-wet, dry-into-wet and dry brushing techniques.

Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | 3-5:30 p.m.

Cost: $55

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

6. World Record Largest Tutu

The Auto Doctor and The Carey Foundation support breast cancer patients and will be hosting an event in honor of their record-breaking tutu, to raise funds for those affected by breast cancer. The tutu will dress up a NAPA Auto Parts semi-truck during the event.

Where: The Auto and Tire Doctor | 12000 Pioneer Trail, Truckee

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | 11 a.m.

Cost: Free event, please donate items $50 or more, or donate cash directly to the cause.

Online: http://www.thetutuproject.com

7. Creeper's Ball with Tainted Love

The Crystal Bay Casino is celebrating Halloween in style and welcomes guests to dress in their best costumes to dance the night away to 80s classic tunes. Guests 21+ only, after-party to follow in the Red Room with Elzo and Echto.

Where: Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room | 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay, Nev.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28. | 9 p.m.

Cost: $25

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

8. Truckee Rotary's Cadillac Ball

Dress in your Halloween best for this year's Cadillac Ball, themed "Voodoo." Guests will enjoy gourmet food, an extensive silent auction, a raffle, live entertainment, a costume contest, and dancing.

Where: The Resort at Squaw Creek |

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | 6 p.m.

Cost: Dinner ticket: $75, Raffle Tickets: $100, Parking and corkage available with fees

Online: http://www.cadillacball.com

9. A Buddhist Life with Venerable Geshe Lobsang Tsultrim

For Goodness Sake will host a free talk given by Geshe-la, on his life in Tibet, escaping to India, advancing his education and art, and how Buddhism has informed and grounded his life.

Where: For Goodness Sake | 10157 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 | 2-4 p.m.

Cost: Suggested $10-$20 donation

Online: http://www.goodnesssake.org

10. Dinner Show From The Old Streets of Truckee

Richard Blair will present the history of Truckee in the late 1800s through a musical and theatrical performance from Cottonwood's elegant dining room. Tickets include dinner and the show, and are selling quickly.

Where: Cottonwood Restaurant | 10142 Rue Hilltop, Truckee

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 | 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $45 per person includes dinner and the show.

Online: http://www.truckeeblair.com

