Your Tahoe Weekend: Dead Winter Carpenters, yoga and wine pairings, Super Bowl Sunday and much more | SierraSun.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE, Calif. — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Mountain Table Dinner at Northstar

A unique dining experience in Northstar California Resort’s Zephyr Lodge featuring wines from Talbott Vineyards paired with five courses of locally sustained ingredients.

When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 6-9 p.m.

Where: Northstar California Resort, Truckee

Cost: $142

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

2. Yoga & Wine in Tahoe City

The Yoga Room in Tahoe City hosts a 75 minute, all-levels yoga class followed by a glass (or two!) of wine with their downstairs neighbor, Uncorked Tahoe City.

When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: The Yoga Room, Tahoe City

Cost: $10 yoga, $5 wine class

Online: http://www.yogaroomtahoe.com

3. Skier’s Lunch Buffet

The Manzanita restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, near Northstar California features soups, salads, popular lunch entrees, seasonal veggies and a kid’s station.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Manzanita, The Ritz-Carlton, Truckee

Cost: $39 adults,

Online: http://www.ritzcarlton.com

4. Drop-In Marbled Valentines

Go the extra mile this year and give your sweetheart a personal, handmade coupon card, or up to three standard, folded cards for Valentine’s Day. Artist Bel Mills will show you how to create gorgeous marbling effects on paper using just shaving cream and food coloring.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Atelier, Truckee

Cost: $15 (includes all supplies needed)

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

5. Meet the Winemakers — 2 of them! — at Uncorked

Uncorked Truckee will feature the winemaker of Mauritson Winery, while Uncorked at Squaw Valley will feature the winemaker from Volker Eisele Family Estate.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 5-7 p.m. at both locations

Where: Uncorked, Truckee / Uncorked, Squaw Valley

Cost: $10 tasting fee

Online: http://www.teloswine.com/uncorked-truckee

6. Dead Winter Carpenters at the CBC

Let loose at the Crystal Bay Club with Tahoe local band Dead Winter Carpenters, featuring Peter Joseph Burtt & the King Tide. The after party is with Grant Farm in the casino’s Crown Room.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 9 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room

Cost: $15 in advance, $18 day-of + ticket fees

Online: http://www.devildogshows.com

7. Watch the Super Bowl at Montbleu

Watch the Patriots face-off against the Falcons! Enjoy optimum, private Super Bowl game-viewing on large screens with all-you-can-eat stadium food. VIP Booth & Bottle service available with advance reservations, 21+.

When: Sunday, Feb. 5 | 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa, Stateline

Cost: $35 at the door

Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com

8. Women of Winter Clinic

Confidently explore all corners of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ legendary terrain with like-minded women.

When: Sunday, Feb. 5 | 9 a.m. – noon

Where: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Cost: $49 advance rate; $69 regular rate

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

9. The Buddhist Path with Phyllis Matyi

Join a class on meditation and compassion practices to explore expanding awareness. If you are new please contact Jenny at info@goodnesssake.org to find out what the group is currently studying.

When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 10:30 a.m. – noon

Where: For Goodness Sake, Truckee

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.goodnesssake.org

10. Skiing is for Sweethearts Spa Package

Book any time through Feb. 1-14 for a special package unique to the adventurous and active couple. Includes side-by-side après ski boot relief massages, all-day indoor and outdoor spa access and complimentary champagne.

When: Sunday, Feb. 5 | Scheduled by appointment

Where: Hyatt Lake Tahoe’s Stillwater Spa & Salon, Incline Village

Cost: $360

Online: http://www.laketahoe.regency.hyatt.com