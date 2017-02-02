Your Tahoe Weekend: Dead Winter Carpenters, yoga and wine pairings, Super Bowl Sunday and much more | SierraSun.com

Your Tahoe Weekend: Dead Winter Carpenters, yoga and wine pairings, Super Bowl Sunday and much more
February 2, 2017
TAHOE-TRUCKEE, Calif. — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Mountain Table Dinner at Northstar
A unique dining experience in Northstar California Resort’s Zephyr Lodge featuring wines from Talbott Vineyards paired with five courses of locally sustained ingredients.
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 6-9 p.m.
Where: Northstar California Resort, Truckee
Cost: $142
Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com
2. Yoga & Wine in Tahoe City
The Yoga Room in Tahoe City hosts a 75 minute, all-levels yoga class followed by a glass (or two!) of wine with their downstairs neighbor, Uncorked Tahoe City.
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: The Yoga Room, Tahoe City
Cost: $10 yoga, $5 wine class
Online: http://www.yogaroomtahoe.com
3. Skier’s Lunch Buffet
The Manzanita restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, near Northstar California features soups, salads, popular lunch entrees, seasonal veggies and a kid’s station.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Manzanita, The Ritz-Carlton, Truckee
Cost: $39 adults,
Online: http://www.ritzcarlton.com
4. Drop-In Marbled Valentines
Go the extra mile this year and give your sweetheart a personal, handmade coupon card, or up to three standard, folded cards for Valentine’s Day. Artist Bel Mills will show you how to create gorgeous marbling effects on paper using just shaving cream and food coloring.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | Noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Atelier, Truckee
Cost: $15 (includes all supplies needed)
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
5. Meet the Winemakers — 2 of them! — at Uncorked
Uncorked Truckee will feature the winemaker of Mauritson Winery, while Uncorked at Squaw Valley will feature the winemaker from Volker Eisele Family Estate.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 5-7 p.m. at both locations
Where: Uncorked, Truckee / Uncorked, Squaw Valley
Cost: $10 tasting fee
Online: http://www.teloswine.com/uncorked-truckee
6. Dead Winter Carpenters at the CBC
Let loose at the Crystal Bay Club with Tahoe local band Dead Winter Carpenters, featuring Peter Joseph Burtt & the King Tide. The after party is with Grant Farm in the casino’s Crown Room.
When: Saturday, Feb. 4 | 9 p.m.
Where: Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room
Cost: $15 in advance, $18 day-of + ticket fees
Online: http://www.devildogshows.com
7. Watch the Super Bowl at Montbleu
Watch the Patriots face-off against the Falcons! Enjoy optimum, private Super Bowl game-viewing on large screens with all-you-can-eat stadium food. VIP Booth & Bottle service available with advance reservations, 21+.
When: Sunday, Feb. 5 | 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa, Stateline
Cost: $35 at the door
Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com
8. Women of Winter Clinic
Confidently explore all corners of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ legendary terrain with like-minded women.
When: Sunday, Feb. 5 | 9 a.m. – noon
Where: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows
Cost: $49 advance rate; $69 regular rate
Online: http://www.squawalpine.com
9. The Buddhist Path with Phyllis Matyi
Join a class on meditation and compassion practices to explore expanding awareness. If you are new please contact Jenny at info@goodnesssake.org to find out what the group is currently studying.
When: Friday, Feb. 3 | 10:30 a.m. – noon
Where: For Goodness Sake, Truckee
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.goodnesssake.org
10. Skiing is for Sweethearts Spa Package
Book any time through Feb. 1-14 for a special package unique to the adventurous and active couple. Includes side-by-side après ski boot relief massages, all-day indoor and outdoor spa access and complimentary champagne.
When: Sunday, Feb. 5 | Scheduled by appointment
Where: Hyatt Lake Tahoe’s Stillwater Spa & Salon, Incline Village
Cost: $360
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Activities & Events
Trending Sitewide
- Given up for dead after 7 months missing, Truckee dog reunited with owners
- Lake Tahoe weather: 2-3 more feet of snow possible Friday at upper elevations
- Men deny theft of $116,000 in Tahoe ski vouchers; trial dates set
- Across California and Nevada, Interstate 80 closures continue
- Tahoe Chief’s Corner: Winter weather hazards are all around; be alert