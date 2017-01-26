Your Tahoe Weekend: German Beer Garden, Silver Belt Series at Sugar Bowl and more | SierraSun.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

Chinese New Year Pop Up Dinner

Ring in the Chinese New Year with a multi-course feast hosted at Stella in Truckee with optional wine pairing at an additional cost.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 6-9 p.m.

Where: Stella, at Cedar House sport Hotel, Truckee

Cost: $97 per person, plus extra charges

Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com/stella

Dustbowl Revival at the CBC

The 8-piece instrumental band draws inspiration from Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon and Aretha Franklin’s harmonies in their sound, fusing hard soul, funk and folk genres.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 10 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Casino Red Room

Cost: Free (21+)

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

Martinis & Music on the West Shore

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge invites guests to “sip specialty martinis and enjoy live music featuring Chi McClean” this Friday night.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 5-6 p.m.

Where: Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge, Tahoe City

Cost: Free plus menu items.

Online: http://www.sunnysideresort.com

Inaugural Silver Belt Event Series

The first of a three-part event (two additional events in February and March) requires participants of all ages to ski/ride the 12 favorite off-piste runs of legendary Truckee skier Daron Rahlves.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Sugar Bowl Resort

Cost: Adults $30, children 18 and under $20 (advance); $35 and $25 (day of event)

Online: http://www.sugarbowl.com

German Beer Garden

This annual event at Mt. Rose features 2-person stein races, brats, beer and pretzels during a party hosted on the deck of Winters Creek Lodge. All are welcome.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Cost: Lift ticket not included

Online: http://www.skirose.com

Achieve Tahoe’s Ability Bash

The Ability Bash is a celebration of the week-long Military Sports Camp at Lake Tahoe for veterans disabled in service, and it will honor those guest’s achievements, as well as those of all participants with disabilities who work with Achieve Tahoe year-round.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 6-10 p.m.

Where: Squaw Valley Conference Center

Cost: $150 per person, $1,500 for table of 10

Online: http://www.achievetahoe.org

Twilight Snowshoe Tour

Enjoy a guided tour lasting around 2 hours at Northstar and including live music, s’mores and hot chocolate — dogs on leashes are welcome!

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 5 p.m.

Where: Northstar California Resort

Cost: $38 – $56; snowshoe rentals: $21

Online: http://www.bit.ly/2jr2cBK

Everyday Outlaw at Whiskey Dick’s

Grab your cowboy boots for some honky-tonk fun from local country band Everyday Outlaw at Tahoe’s South Shore.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 9 p.m.

Where: Whiskey Dick’s

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe

Advanced Smartphone Photography Class

Learn to edit more complicated images in this class at Atelier using different apps and technique — visit the site before attending, as items are required for participation.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 3-6 p.m.

Where: Atelier, downtown Truckee

Cost: $35 per person

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

Daily Heli-Vertex Helicopter Tours

Book a 10, 15, 20, 30, 45 or 60-minute scenic tour high above Lake Tahoe, any day of the week, with the Truckee-based company Heli-Vertex. It’s the perfect weekend treat.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Heli-Vertex, based in Truckee

Cost: Dependent on tour booked

Online: http://www.bookhelivertex.com