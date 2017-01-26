Your Tahoe Weekend: German Beer Garden, Silver Belt Series at Sugar Bowl and more | SierraSun.com

Your Tahoe Weekend: German Beer Garden, Silver Belt Series at Sugar Bowl and more
January 26, 2017
TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Chinese New Year Pop Up Dinner
Ring in the Chinese New Year with a multi-course feast hosted at Stella in Truckee with optional wine pairing at an additional cost.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 6-9 p.m.
Where: Stella, at Cedar House sport Hotel, Truckee
Cost: $97 per person, plus extra charges
Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com/stella
Dustbowl Revival at the CBC
The 8-piece instrumental band draws inspiration from Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon and Aretha Franklin’s harmonies in their sound, fusing hard soul, funk and folk genres.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 10 p.m.
Where: Crystal Bay Casino Red Room
Cost: Free (21+)
Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
Martinis & Music on the West Shore
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge invites guests to “sip specialty martinis and enjoy live music featuring Chi McClean” this Friday night.
When: Friday, Jan. 27 | 5-6 p.m.
Where: Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge, Tahoe City
Cost: Free plus menu items.
Online: http://www.sunnysideresort.com
Inaugural Silver Belt Event Series
The first of a three-part event (two additional events in February and March) requires participants of all ages to ski/ride the 12 favorite off-piste runs of legendary Truckee skier Daron Rahlves.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28
Where: Sugar Bowl Resort
Cost: Adults $30, children 18 and under $20 (advance); $35 and $25 (day of event)
Online: http://www.sugarbowl.com
German Beer Garden
This annual event at Mt. Rose features 2-person stein races, brats, beer and pretzels during a party hosted on the deck of Winters Creek Lodge. All are welcome.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe
Cost: Lift ticket not included
Online: http://www.skirose.com
Achieve Tahoe’s Ability Bash
The Ability Bash is a celebration of the week-long Military Sports Camp at Lake Tahoe for veterans disabled in service, and it will honor those guest’s achievements, as well as those of all participants with disabilities who work with Achieve Tahoe year-round.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 6-10 p.m.
Where: Squaw Valley Conference Center
Cost: $150 per person, $1,500 for table of 10
Online: http://www.achievetahoe.org
Twilight Snowshoe Tour
Enjoy a guided tour lasting around 2 hours at Northstar and including live music, s’mores and hot chocolate — dogs on leashes are welcome!
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 5 p.m.
Where: Northstar California Resort
Cost: $38 – $56; snowshoe rentals: $21
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2jr2cBK
Everyday Outlaw at Whiskey Dick’s
Grab your cowboy boots for some honky-tonk fun from local country band Everyday Outlaw at Tahoe’s South Shore.
When: Saturday, Jan. 28 | 9 p.m.
Where: Whiskey Dick’s
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe
Advanced Smartphone Photography Class
Learn to edit more complicated images in this class at Atelier using different apps and technique — visit the site before attending, as items are required for participation.
When: Sunday, Jan. 29 | 3-6 p.m.
Where: Atelier, downtown Truckee
Cost: $35 per person
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
Daily Heli-Vertex Helicopter Tours
Book a 10, 15, 20, 30, 45 or 60-minute scenic tour high above Lake Tahoe, any day of the week, with the Truckee-based company Heli-Vertex. It’s the perfect weekend treat.
When: Sunday, Jan. 29
Where: Heli-Vertex, based in Truckee
Cost: Dependent on tour booked
Online: http://www.bookhelivertex.com
