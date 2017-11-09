Your Tahoe Weekend: Honor those who’ve served their country

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. WinterWonderGrass Lineup Party

Head to Moody's in Truckee to hear some great live music, enjoy craft cocktails, and get your tickets to the 2018 WinterWonderGrass show with no processing fee.

Where: Moody's Bistro Bar & Beats | 10007 Bridge St., Truckee

When: Friday, Nov. 10 | 5-10 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.bit.ly/2iFiPYI

2. Selwyn Birchwood at the CBC

Enjoy an evening of soulful blues music, buttery guitar riffs, and powerful lap steel playing from Selwyn Birchwood live from Crystal Bay Casino.

Where: Crystal Bay Casino Red Room | 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay, Nev.

When: Friday, Nov. 10 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

3. 6th Annual Ladies Night in Downtown Truckee

Ladies are invited to enjoy wine, snacks, hair and makeup demos, and a photo booth as they dress to empower and network among other Truckee women in support of local nonprofit Choices. Guests must pick up free tickets in advance.

Where: Atelier | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Nov. 10 | 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free ticket available at Atelier, Bespoke or Mo Jo Zoe

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

4. 47th Annual Food, Wine and Beer Tasting

The Soroptomist International of South Lake Tahoe features an evening of food and drink tastings, and competition from MontBleu Resort's convention center. Guests must be 21 or older.

Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | 55 Hwy 50, Stateline, Nev.

When: Friday, Nov. 10 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $75

Online: http://www.sislt.org/47th-Annual

5. Wellness Weekend at Granlibakken Tahoe

Enjoy two full days of meditation, yoga, informational seminars, a drum circle and many other health and wellness activities, including a special presentation by master educator, Roger Gabriel of The Chopra Center.

Where: Granlibakken Tahoe | 725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 – Sunday, Nov. 12

Cost: Ticket package pricing varies

Online: http://www.granlibakken.com

6. Truckee Veteran's Day

Celebrate Veteran's Day with a dog-friendly ceremony, including lunch and special keynote presentation by retired Army veteran Russ Mann, MSG, including lunch at the Vet's Hall.

Where: Victory Plaza | Spring Street and Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 | 11 a.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.bit.ly/2yHesad

7. Veterans Day Parade

Honor our military with a parade marching through downtown Reno, rain or shine. The parade goes north on Virginia Street from the Virginia Street Bridge at 1st Street, and then north to 5th Street.

Where: Downtown Reno

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 | 11:20 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.visitrenotahoe.com

8. 19th Annual Tahoe XC Ski Swap

Head to Tahoe XC for the largest cross-country ski swap California has to offer, with proceeds benefitting the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association.

Where: Tahoe XC | 925 Country Club Drive, Tahoe City

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 | 10 a.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.tahoexc.org

9. Norcal Fire Relief Benefit

Enjoy live music and discounted beers at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee all day to raise funds to be donated to the Redwood Credit Union in support of the North Bay Fire Relief Fund.

Where: Alibi Ale Works | 10069 Bridge St., Truckee

When: Sunday, Nov. 12 | 12-10 p.m.

Cost: $25+ donations at the door

Online: http://www.alibialeworks.com

10. Sound Bath + Gentle Yoga

Join Gyöngyi every second Saturday of the month for a gentle yoga flow structured around rejuvenating and healing the body.

Where: Truckee Yoga Collective | 10015 Palisades Drive, Suite 4, Truckee

When: Sunday, Nov. 12 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $20 in advance or $25 day of, space is limited sign up online

Online: http://www.truckeeyogaco.com

