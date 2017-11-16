Your Tahoe Weekend: North Lake Tahoe kicks off holiday season
November 16, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Downtown Holiday Festival
Head to Historic Downtown Truckee to celebrate the holiday season and light up the town. Enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, taking pictures with Santa, and watching the lighting of the traditional Bud Fish Tree.
Where: Historic Downtown Truckee | 10065 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 4:15-6 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.historictruckee.com
2. Beatles Night
Tahoe Truckee School of Music students and professionals will perform favorite tunes accompanied by a full band of professional musicians during this nonprofit fundraiser.
Where: Performing Arts Center | 10046 Church St., Truckee
When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 6-8:45 p.m.
Cost: $20
Online: http://www.tahoemusic.net
3. Opening Day for Ski Resorts
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Heavenly Mountain Resort open for the 2017-18 season on Friday, Nov. 17. Get your turns on the hill!
Where: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows | Heavenly Mountain
When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 9 a.m.
Cost: Lift ticket or season pass required
Online: http://www.squawalpine.com | http://www.skiheavenly.com
4. Open Mic. Night
Art Truckee brings local singers, actors, poets, and more together for an evening of entertainment in their inspiring and cozy space.
Where: Art Truckee | 10072 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Friday, Nov. 17 | 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.arttruckee.com
5. Annual Valhalla Holiday Faire
The Valhalla Grand Hall hosts a three-day holiday celebration and craft fair featuring 30 local vendors and artisans displaying their products, perfect for holiday shopping.
Where: Valhalla Tahoe | Highway 89 past Camp Richardson, South Lake
When: Friday, Nov. 17 – Sunday, Nov. 19
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.valhallatahoe.com
6. Truckee Fly Fishing Festival
The first ever event welcomes expert fly-fishers, vendors, a screening of top industry films, and much more. Begin the day fishing at Glenshire Bridge Fishing Access, and end the festival with movie screenings from the Truckee Community Arts Center.
Where: Glenshire Bridge Fishing Access | Truckee Community Arts Center
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Demo Day 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Film Tour 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Film Tour tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door
Online: http://www.mattheronflyfishing.com
7. Climate Legacy Time Capsule Dedication
Make history in Truckee by bringing a letter to the future, photos of the region, or a small object to symbolize what a feeling about the environment and want to protect. The time capsule will be sealed with song and reflection, put on display in Truckee, and opened in 50 years. Family friendly, all-weather, outdoor ceremony.
Where: Town of Truckee City Hall | 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.climatetimecapsule.org
8. Rebirth Brass Band with Groovesession
Head to the Crystal Bay Casino for a high energy, live music performance by Rebirth Brass Band with Groovesession; also featuring an after-party with Mojo Green in the Crown Room.
Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room | 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 9 p.m.
Cost: Tickets $20 in advance, $23 at the door
Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
9. Beginning Wool Spinning
Atelier will host a workshop in the basics of spinning wool on a top whorl drop spindle. Guests will leave with handmade spindles from Watts Treen and wool roving from Anna's Got Wool, along with newfound education of the history of wool in the Sierra Nevadas.
Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Sunday, Nov. 19 | 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $75
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
10. NFL Sunday Ticket
Brother's Bar & Grill shows every game every Sunday with food and drink specials including, their famous Ultimate Bloody Mary.
Where: Brother's Bar & Grill | 888 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake
When: Sunday, Nov. 19 | 9 a.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.brothersbartahoe.com
Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.
