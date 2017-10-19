Your Tahoe Weekend: Pumpkins, parties & spooky fun on tap
October 19, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
1. Truckee Community Theater Presents Charlotte's Web
Bring your family and friends to an evening of entertainment with the children's classic play, Charlotte's Web. County Fair refreshments and activities bring fun for all to enjoy.
Where: Truckee Community Theater | 10046 Church St., Truckee
When: Friday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Oct. 21 | 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 22 | 2 p.m.
Cost: Adults: $15, Children 4-7: $12
Online: http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com
2. Harvest Festival
The second weekend of autumn celebration will be hosted at Resort at Squaw Creek, featuring apple bobbing contests, Octoberfest dinners, decoration making, and fun for the entire family.
Where: Resort at Squaw Creek | 400 Squaw Creek Road, Olympic Valley
When: Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22
Cost: Items and activities available for purchase.
Online: http://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek
3. Truckee Historical Haunted Tour
Learn about Truckee's rich history on a spooky tour featuring engaging tales performed by talented characters at different historical sites downtown.
Where: Historic downtown Truckee
When: Friday, Oct. 20 | 5-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $45 +fees; ages 21+ only
Online: http://www.truckeehistorytour.org
4. Rise to Success Talk
Learn to unlock your brain's potential from Patrice Lynn, PCC, CPCC, CTT during a talk on 15-minute practices to program your brain for positive results.
Where: For Goodness Sake | 10157 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Friday, Oct. 20 | 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.goodnesssake.org
5. Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch
Tahoe City's Fall Festival brings food, games, hay rides, a petting zoo, and much more fun for all ages to celebrate the changing season.
Where: 400 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City
When: Saturday, Oct. 21 | 10a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cost: $15
Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org
6. Grand Funk Railroad
Head to Montbleu for a performance from legendary rockers, Grand Funk Railroad, who are celebrating 48 years of funk.
Where: Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa | 55 Hwy 50, Stateline, Nev.
When: Saturday, Oct. 21 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $45 +tax/fees
Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com
7. "Public Libraries of the future" Talk
Join the friends of the Truckee Library in welcoming Susan Hildreth to discuss the evolving and critical role of public libraries in communities across the country.
Where: Donner Memorial State Park and Emigrant Trail Museum | 12593 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, Oct. 21 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $100 benefits New Library for Truckee Fund
Online: http://www.truckeefol.org
8. Family Farm Festival
KidZone brings fall fun to the community with furry friends, crafts, science, exhibits, and more activities to entertain you all day long.
Where: KidZone Museum | 11711 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Sunday, Oct. 22 | 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.kidzonemuseum.org
9. Pumpkin Palooza
Downtown Sparks Victorian Square celebrates the pumpkin with a children's costume parade, pumpkin derby build and race, storytelling in the haunted schoolhouse, carnival games, food contests, live entertainment, and more.
Where: Victorian Square, Sparks, Nev.
When: Sunday, Oct. 22 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.visitrenotahoe.com
10. Mojo Green Pinktober Benefit Concert at Hard Rock
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe is going pink for breast cancer awareness, and brings Mojo Green Pinktober benefit concert in spirit of their month long activation.
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe | 50 U.S. Highway 50, Stateline, Nev.
When: Saturday, Oct. 21 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $10
Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com
Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.
