Your Tahoe Weekend: Pumpkins, parties & spooky fun on tap

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Truckee Community Theater Presents Charlotte's Web

Bring your family and friends to an evening of entertainment with the children's classic play, Charlotte's Web. County Fair refreshments and activities bring fun for all to enjoy.

Where: Truckee Community Theater | 10046 Church St., Truckee

When: Friday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Oct. 21 | 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 22 | 2 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Cost: Adults: $15, Children 4-7: $12

Online: http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com

2. Harvest Festival

The second weekend of autumn celebration will be hosted at Resort at Squaw Creek, featuring apple bobbing contests, Octoberfest dinners, decoration making, and fun for the entire family.

Where: Resort at Squaw Creek | 400 Squaw Creek Road, Olympic Valley

When: Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22

Cost: Items and activities available for purchase.

Online: http://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek

3. Truckee Historical Haunted Tour

Learn about Truckee's rich history on a spooky tour featuring engaging tales performed by talented characters at different historical sites downtown.

Where: Historic downtown Truckee

When: Friday, Oct. 20 | 5-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 +fees; ages 21+ only

Online: http://www.truckeehistorytour.org

4. Rise to Success Talk

Learn to unlock your brain's potential from Patrice Lynn, PCC, CPCC, CTT during a talk on 15-minute practices to program your brain for positive results.

Where: For Goodness Sake | 10157 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Oct. 20 | 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.goodnesssake.org

5. Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch

Tahoe City's Fall Festival brings food, games, hay rides, a petting zoo, and much more fun for all ages to celebrate the changing season.

Where: 400 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 | 10a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: $15

Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org

6. Grand Funk Railroad

Head to Montbleu for a performance from legendary rockers, Grand Funk Railroad, who are celebrating 48 years of funk.

Where: Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa | 55 Hwy 50, Stateline, Nev.

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $45 +tax/fees

Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com

7. "Public Libraries of the future" Talk

Join the friends of the Truckee Library in welcoming Susan Hildreth to discuss the evolving and critical role of public libraries in communities across the country.

Where: Donner Memorial State Park and Emigrant Trail Museum | 12593 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $100 benefits New Library for Truckee Fund

Online: http://www.truckeefol.org

8. Family Farm Festival

KidZone brings fall fun to the community with furry friends, crafts, science, exhibits, and more activities to entertain you all day long.

Where: KidZone Museum | 11711 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Sunday, Oct. 22 | 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.kidzonemuseum.org

9. Pumpkin Palooza

Downtown Sparks Victorian Square celebrates the pumpkin with a children's costume parade, pumpkin derby build and race, storytelling in the haunted schoolhouse, carnival games, food contests, live entertainment, and more.

Where: Victorian Square, Sparks, Nev.

When: Sunday, Oct. 22 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.visitrenotahoe.com

10. Mojo Green Pinktober Benefit Concert at Hard Rock

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe is going pink for breast cancer awareness, and brings Mojo Green Pinktober benefit concert in spirit of their month long activation.

Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe | 50 U.S. Highway 50, Stateline, Nev.

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.