Your Tahoe Weekend: Ring in November with fun local events

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. REEL ROCK 12

High Altitude Fitness in Incline will host a rock climbing movie premier, featuring several climbers, their challenges, funny moments and epic shots.

Where: High Altitude Fitness | 880 Northwood Blvd., Incline Village, Nev.

When: Friday, Nov. 3 | 7-11 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Cost: Presale $16

Online: http://www.highaltitudefit.net

2. First Fridays Downtown Truckee

Spend an evening with the community visiting participating local shops displaying a flag out front; inside guests will enjoy live music, promotional sales, food and drink, local artwork, and more.

Where: Downtown Truckee

When: Friday, Nov. 3 | 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.truckee.com

3. First Friday at Five

Tahoe Silicon Mountain offers entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs to a roundtable event, discussing current projects, and where the group can support one another.

Where: The Lift | 12242 Business Park Drive, Suite 19, Truckee

When: Friday, Nov. 3 | 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.meetup.com/Tahoe-Silicon-Mountain

4. 29th Annual Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival

The Oscar-themed evening is sure to dazzle your senses, as you sip boutique wine tastings and enjoy appetizers all while supporting Tahoe SAFE Alliance.

Where: Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe | 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 | 6-10 p.m.

Cost: $125

Online: http://www.laketahoe.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html

5. Fall 10 Minute Play Festival 2017

Truckee Community Theater presents a wonderful program of both published and original short plays spanning a wide array of genres.

Where: Community Arts Center | 10046 Church St., Truckee

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $15

Online: http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com

6. UFC 217 Viewing Party at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

UFC fans can catch the action from the Vinyl Show Room at the Hard Rock during their exclusive Bisping vs. St-Pierre viewing party. Must be 21 and older.

Where: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 | 4 p.m.

Cost: $15 general admission

Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

7. 41st Annual Donner Lake Turkey Trot & the Mashed Potato Mile

Join in on a fun race around Donner Lake spanning 7 miles for enthusiastic runners, walkers and families.

Where: Truckee Events | 10065 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 | 8 a.m.

Cost: $15-$40

Online: http://www.facebook.com/ASCTrainingCenter

8. Sacred Smudge Sticks

Sierra Valley's Aurora Wellise will teach folklore, medicinal and magical qualities of burning certain plants, flowers, herbs and common weeds, a practice called smudging.

Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Sunday, Nov. 5 | 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $65

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

9. Rising from the Fire

Tahoe Activist Artists presents their second major art exhibition from South Shore, featuring paintings, sculpture, photography, installations and hands-on activities for adults and kids.

Where: High Vibe Society Artisan Collective | 989 3rd St., South Lake Tahoe

When: Sunday, Nov. 5 – Monday, Nov. 6

Cost: Free with ticket from Eventbrite

Online: http://www.facebook.com/events/117273065694800

10. Pancake Breakfast

Enjoy a pancake breakfast, including an omelet station, beverages and more, with proceeds directly supporting Sierra Senior Services, the local Meals on Wheels provider.

Where: Truckee Donner Senior Apartments Community Room | 10040 Estates Drive, Truckee

When: Sunday, Nov. 5 | 8 a.m.

Cost: Adults: $10, Children: $5

Online: http://www.sierraseniors.com

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.