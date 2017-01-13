Your Tahoe Weekend: Snowshoe tours, movie nights, rocking music & more! | SierraSun.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Please note: With the snow storm this week, some of the below events may be postponed or canceled.

1. Craft Night at The Painted Vine

Get in touch with your creative side at The Painted Vine where painters of any skill level can learn to create their own art while enjoying a nice beverage or two. Schedule classes simply based on the picture you’d like to create — Friday’s class features a beautiful landscape portrait of a bridge during sunset.

When: Friday, Jan. 13 | 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: The Painted Vine, Truckee

Cost: $40 per person

Online: http://www.painted-vine.com/calendar

2. Matthew Szlachetka at Cottonwood

Foodies are invited to dine-in and enjoy the soulful musical styling of solo Los Angeles singer songwriter Matthew Szlachetka. His music, influenced by rock, blues and folk genres, will fill the air of Cottonwood’s cozy fireplace room.

When: Friday, Jan. 13 | 7 p.m.

Where: Cottonwood Restaurant, Truckee

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.cottonwoodrestaurant.com/live-music

3. Movie Night at Tahoe Donner

Those looking to find entertainment without sacrificing comfort should head to Northwoods Clubhouse for a movie night screening classic and new films rated G and PG. Attendees are encouraged to bring pillows and blankets; call 530-587-9400 to see which flicks will play.

When: Friday, Jan. 13 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Pizza on the Hill, Truckee

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com

4. Magic Fusion at The Loft

“A perfect blend of intimate Magic & Comedy,” this evening will feature award-winning magicians entertaining people of all ages. The family-friendly show will run all weekend long, added dinner reservations make for a fun night out.

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays | 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. Saturdays | 4:30 p.m. Sundays

Where: The Loft Theatre & Lounge at the Heavenly Village

Cost: Adults $27, children age 16 and under $19

Online: http://www.thelofttahoe.com

5. Dawn Patrol at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Capitalize on the new snow with exclusive access to fresh powder or untouched corduroy every Saturday through March 25. Adults: $29, Young Adults age 13-22: $19, Children 5-12: $12, Gold Passholders: 2 free and 50% off thereafter; Silver or College Passholders: $50% off.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 7:15 a.m., sharp

Where: The Aerial Tram, Squaw Valley

Cost: $12 – $29

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

6. Guided Mountain Tour at Northstar

Skiers and riders can join in on a guided mountain tour every Saturday and Sunday at Northstar throughout January to promote Safety Month. Guests must be 13 + years old and of intermediate and above ability level.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14, Sunday, Jan. 15 | 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Where: Top of Big Springs Gondola, Northstar California Resort

Cost: Free with lift ticket/season pass.

Online: http://bit.ly/2jBa70t

7. Full Moon Snowshoe Tours

Join the State Park interpreters, teaching natural and cultural history of the estate. Relax and unwind beneath the stars during the 1.5-hour tour, with all proceeds benefiting the Sierra State Parks Foundation’s educational programming.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | Beginner’s clinic, 6:30 p.m.; Tour, 7 p.m.

Where: Hellman-Ehrman Mansion, Tahoma

Cost: Adults: $30, Children age 12 and under: $15

Online: sierrastateparks.org

8. Live music at the CBC

“Dorothy” is a Los Angeles rock band quartet featuring a front-woman and her “bewitching” music. Joined by special guests The Georgia Flood — and followed with Moondog Matinee’s five-piece rock, blues and soul band based out of Reno — this is sure to be a fun night not to miss.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 9 p.m.

Where: The Crystal Bay Casino

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

9. Intro to Knitting at Atelier Truckee

All are welcome to learn the art of knitting from a pro during this workshop providing a tell-all of yarn, needles and pattern reading. Participants will practice basic stitches and can build on the skills they learn during Atelier’s weekly knitting group.

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 | 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Atelier, Truckee

Cost: $42 per person

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com/shop

10. Sunday Brunch in Manzanita

Start the day with a special treat — a delicious breakfast and lunch display featuring just about any of the favorites you can imagine. Reservations are recommended.

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 | 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Manzanita, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

Cost: Adults: $59, Children age 6-12: $19

Online: http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/lake-tahoe