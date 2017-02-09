Your Tahoe Weekend: Valentine card crafting, Violin Femmes & more! | SierraSun.com

TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Drop-In Wax-Dipped Valentines

Make wax-dipped valentines; choose from a variety of pre-cut hearts to create sweet, customized messages. Participants will leave with three valentines and envelopes for easy delivery or mailing.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Atelier, Truckee

Cost: $12

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

2. Julie Courtney and Doug Nichols at Cottonwood

Enjoy amazing vocals and string work as you dine in to a delicious meal at Cottonwood Restaurant, notorious for great food and a cozy, elegant atmosphere.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: Cottonwood Restaurant, Truckee

Cost: Free music to your menu selections

Online: http://www.cottonwoodrestaurant.com

3. 8th Annual Father Daughter Dance

A fun-filled evening for young girls and the special men in their lives — dads, grandfathers and uncles are invited to dance the night away and show young girls how important healthy relationships are.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 6-9 p.m.

Where: Tahoe Biltmore, Crystal Bay

Cost: $30 per father-daughter couple, additional $5 per child

Online: http://www.tahoesafealliance.org

4. Secret Life of Pets 3D Movie Night

Bring the family to enjoy a 3D screening of the 2017 film. This family friendly event includes complimentary popcorn and guests are encouraged to bring their favorite snacks.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Incline Village Library

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.washoecountylibrary.us

5. Snow Camping 101

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association will teach you how to approach winter camping activities safely and comfortably including weather planning, leaving no trace, backcountry cooking and staying warm.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 a.m.; Sunday, Feb. 12 | 12 p.m.

Where: Tahoe Meadows, north of Incline Village

Cost: $85 for TRTA members; $100 for non-TRTA members

Online: http://www.tahoerimtrail.org

6. Last Tracks Wine/Beer Tasting

Every Saturday take advantage of a late-day lift ticket valid from 2-4 p.m. followed by a final chair ride to Snowflake Lodge for wine or craft beer tastings paired with delicious appetizers. Ski one final groomed run down afterward.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 2-7 p.m.

Where: Diamond Peak Ski Resort, Incline Village

Cost: $44 includes late lift ticket & tasting afterward

Online: http://www.diamondpeak.com

7. Violin Femmes Starring Bella Electric Strings

Four classically trained violinists perform classic rock songs during a high-energy performance that is “something you have not yet seen the likes of.”

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 7 p.m.

Where: Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa, Stateline

Cost: $25 + tax/fees

Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com

8. Gallery Keoki’s Annual Celebrity Hound Hobnob

Meet your favorite Squaw Valley avalanche dogs. All proceeds benefit the Squaw Valley Avalanche Rescue Dog & Education Fund.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 6-8 p.m.

Where: Gallery Keoki, Squaw Valley

Cost: $10 required donation

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

9. Tahoe Donner Challenge Tour/Race

Choose your own route on trails of the cross-country center with check-in points at Drifter Hut, Hawks Peak and the Coyote Hut. You decide the fastest route.

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Area

Cost: Pre registration $30 for adults; $20 age 19 and under; Add $10 day-of

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com

10. Ski, Tōst and be Married!

Profess your love, renew your vows or actually be married (with a Placer County marriage license in-tow) at Northstar with a party in The Village afterward.

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 1:45 p.m. ceremony; 2:30-5 p.m. reception

Where: Northstar California Resort

Cost: Complimentary event with season pass or day lift ticket

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com