Your Tahoe Weekend: Valentine card crafting, Violin Femmes & more! | SierraSun.com

Your Tahoe Weekend: Valentine card crafting, Violin Femmes & more!
February 9, 2017
TAHOE-TRUCKEE — Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Drop-In Wax-Dipped Valentines
Make wax-dipped valentines; choose from a variety of pre-cut hearts to create sweet, customized messages. Participants will leave with three valentines and envelopes for easy delivery or mailing.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Atelier, Truckee
Cost: $12
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
2. Julie Courtney and Doug Nichols at Cottonwood
Enjoy amazing vocals and string work as you dine in to a delicious meal at Cottonwood Restaurant, notorious for great food and a cozy, elegant atmosphere.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: Cottonwood Restaurant, Truckee
Cost: Free music to your menu selections
Online: http://www.cottonwoodrestaurant.com
3. 8th Annual Father Daughter Dance
A fun-filled evening for young girls and the special men in their lives — dads, grandfathers and uncles are invited to dance the night away and show young girls how important healthy relationships are.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tahoe Biltmore, Crystal Bay
Cost: $30 per father-daughter couple, additional $5 per child
Online: http://www.tahoesafealliance.org
4. Secret Life of Pets 3D Movie Night
Bring the family to enjoy a 3D screening of the 2017 film. This family friendly event includes complimentary popcorn and guests are encouraged to bring their favorite snacks.
When: Friday, Feb. 10 | 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Incline Village Library
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.washoecountylibrary.us
5. Snow Camping 101
The Tahoe Rim Trail Association will teach you how to approach winter camping activities safely and comfortably including weather planning, leaving no trace, backcountry cooking and staying warm.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8 a.m.; Sunday, Feb. 12 | 12 p.m.
Where: Tahoe Meadows, north of Incline Village
Cost: $85 for TRTA members; $100 for non-TRTA members
Online: http://www.tahoerimtrail.org
6. Last Tracks Wine/Beer Tasting
Every Saturday take advantage of a late-day lift ticket valid from 2-4 p.m. followed by a final chair ride to Snowflake Lodge for wine or craft beer tastings paired with delicious appetizers. Ski one final groomed run down afterward.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 2-7 p.m.
Where: Diamond Peak Ski Resort, Incline Village
Cost: $44 includes late lift ticket & tasting afterward
Online: http://www.diamondpeak.com
7. Violin Femmes Starring Bella Electric Strings
Four classically trained violinists perform classic rock songs during a high-energy performance that is “something you have not yet seen the likes of.”
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 7 p.m.
Where: Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa, Stateline
Cost: $25 + tax/fees
Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com
8. Gallery Keoki’s Annual Celebrity Hound Hobnob
Meet your favorite Squaw Valley avalanche dogs. All proceeds benefit the Squaw Valley Avalanche Rescue Dog & Education Fund.
When: Saturday, Feb. 11 | 6-8 p.m.
Where: Gallery Keoki, Squaw Valley
Cost: $10 required donation
Online: http://www.squawalpine.com
9. Tahoe Donner Challenge Tour/Race
Choose your own route on trails of the cross-country center with check-in points at Drifter Hut, Hawks Peak and the Coyote Hut. You decide the fastest route.
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Area
Cost: Pre registration $30 for adults; $20 age 19 and under; Add $10 day-of
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com
10. Ski, Tōst and be Married!
Profess your love, renew your vows or actually be married (with a Placer County marriage license in-tow) at Northstar with a party in The Village afterward.
When: Sunday, Feb. 12 | 1:45 p.m. ceremony; 2:30-5 p.m. reception
Where: Northstar California Resort
Cost: Complimentary event with season pass or day lift ticket
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Activities & Events
Trending Sitewide
- Truckee officials urge caution with flooding, avalanche danger (update)
- Heavy Tahoe rains force closure of U.S. 50, Mt. Rose Highway (update)
- Authorities ID armed man killed in deputy-involved shooting near Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe weather: 1-2 feet of snow, 120 mph winds, rain on tap Monday
- Donner Lake homeowners sue California State Lands Commission