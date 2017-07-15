Alibi Ale Works in Truckee has officially opened the doors of their public house | SierraSun.com

In case you missed it, Alibi Ale Works, as secretively as they could, opened their doors to thirsty locals during Truckee Thursday on June 29.

"The last two Thursdays have been our biggest nights," said co-owner Kevin Drake.

In the weeks since, Alibi has been pouring pints on pints of their signature refreshing brews and has an exciting announcement for the public — nachos!

Sweet nachos, savory nachos, even a flight of dipping sauces so foodies don't have to commit to the standard chips-and-salsa (though people could, chips and salsa are delicious).

Alibi has partnered with Butter + Salt, based out of Reno, Nev., to offer patrons a menu of all kinds of gourmet nachos even, including a vegetarian and dessert option.

"We've been saying the chip is the vehicle to get the flavors to your mouth — it's the medium instead of bread or dough," Drake said.

Co-owner of Salt + Butter, Aubrey O'Laskey laughed, adding that people ordering their nachos won't have to worry any longer about the dreaded soggy chip.

"We use flat and shallow sheet pans, so you get a good layering of toppings," she said.

"It's one of the biggest issues with nachos; on a round plate piled high you don't get good consistency all the way through and have soggy chips in the center."

Her husband, Tyler O'Laskey, commented on the functionality of the nacho in an atmosphere like Alibi's new downtown Truckee tap room.

"The whole philosophy is having shareable foods, being open to the public as a community place that doesn't close anyone off," he said.

In spirit of Alibi's soft opening, which turned into a blowout, and for the sheer love of nachos, below are the top five reasons to plan on a night out at Alibi in the near future.

1. Nachos

Some people might argue that nachos are reason enough; as the first on our five-spot checklist, Alibi will roll out a nacho menu in the coming week.

From the classic ground beef and beer cheese nacho platter smothered in pico de gallo and sour cream to their Korean platter featuring Korean spiced beer-braised pork, white queso, kimchi and cilantro — this menu covers all of the nacho bases.

The ingredients used in Alibi's kitchen come from local resources like Produce Plus in Kings Beach, Sierra Meat and Seafood, Nevada Brining's pickles, and items from the Tahoe Food Hub.

2. 22 Beers and 2 Ciders on Tap

Come for the beer, stay for the nachos, and music. Alibi Ale Works features 22 beers on tap, as well as two cider options. Drake said they are a brewery and bar first, and an eatery, second. They want the food to be just as good as the beer.

Several beers are used in the food like the porter in the Korean pork nachos and Alibi's signature beer cheese using, of course, their beer. Another suggested pairing option is Alibi's saison with the Mediterranean nacho plate, and, of course, their go-to pale ale for just about anything.

3. Live Music

In the corner of Alibi's public house is a large stage set to accommodate live music, with plenty of floor space for the inevitable party it draws. Generally on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays the brewery hosts local talent for their customers, though scheduling is subject to change.

The goal is to create a late-night stop for locals to enjoy great beer, great food, and great music. So they're keeping the doors open later than you might expect.

4. Public House Vibe

Alibi Ale Works is very focused on inclusion, they welcome everyone to their bar to enjoy beer and good conversation. To keep the vibe free-flowing, they've omitted segmentation throughout the bar and dining areas, opting instead for long tables, which lend themselves to introducing once-strangers to one another.

The open floor plan and shareable finger-food menu all promote a sense of community.

5. Family-Friendly & Open Late

"We're family friendly and we have a kitchen, so no dogs, but kids are allowed," Drake said.

He added that on nights with live music they welcome minors until around 9 p.m., with the tap house remaining open until midnight. Their aim is to have the kitchen open late with a rocking band, creating for locals and visitors the perfect stop for a late night snack with good beer, good music, and good company.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.