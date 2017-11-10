All-new Sierra Cinemas provides weekly free movie screenings

Tahoe’s newest weekly bash — Sierra Cinemas — is going to capture the attention of ski bums, children and families alike.

So, what is it?

Sierra Cinemas is a partnership between Lake Tahoe AleWorX, production company FNCTN and Sierra-at-Tahoe that brings free, family-friendly film fun to South Shore every Saturday from Nov. 11 through Feb. 24 — and all parties involved view it as the perfect opportunity to continuously unite the community throughout ski season.

“We wanted a Live at Lakeview for the winter — one of those staple things that happens every Saturday where you can hang out with all your friends,” said Mike Peron, FNCTN co-founder.

Adds AleWorX founder Luca Genasci: “It’s a continuation for AleWorX in creating a community hub of The Crossing and continuing to make our place family-oriented rather than just a place for drinking beer and wine. We were coming up with events and this series is what we landed on.”

At each Sierra Cinemas event, the film is the star.

“Everybody loves a good snow premiere — a ski or snowboard film just to get stoked out on winter,” Peron said.

The first feature is Matchstick Productions’ 2015 flick “Fade To Winter,” a ski movie that highlights the talents of 10 athletes as they navigate stateside terrain in Alaska, Colorado and New England, in addition to runs in Iceland, British Columbia, Japan and Italy.

But Sierra Cinemas isn’t just about emphasizing winter athletics — the series will also host screenings of seasonal blockbuster favorites like New Line Cinema’s “Elf” and Walt Disney Pictures’ “Frozen.”

A showing of “The Polar Express” will follow Sierra Cinemas’ early December Christmas tree lighting, rounding out an evening that’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

“Get December 2 on your radar. We’re partnering with the city of South Lake Tahoe to resurrect the big tree on the corner of The Crossing,” noted Peron.

One Saturday per month, AleWorX, FNCTN and Sierra-at-Tahoe will step up their games to bring a Sierra Cinemas event that is larger-than-life. The first comes on Saturday, Nov. 18, with the Sierra Snowball — a pray-for-snow party that comes in the form of a silent disco in which music is distributed through wireless headphones.

Peron notes there will be a dance competition and encourages attendees to dress in formal attire for the party.

While no Sierra Cinemas bash will be the same, guests can look forward to a consistent atmosphere.

“It’s like everything else we do: relaxed, mellow and full of good vibes,” Genasci said.

All events are family-friendly and free to attend — the fun begins each week at 5 p.m. Films, which start at 6:30 p.m., will be shown at The Crossing’s outdoor patio unless inclement weather requires the screenings to relocate inside Lake Tahoe AleWorX.

Be sure to dress warmly and bring blankets and chairs — while the patio is heated, it’s still Tahoe!

Sierra Cinemas kicks off Saturday, Nov. 11. Stay tuned to Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Facebook page (@laketahoealeworx) for the latest updates and a complete schedule. The restaurant is located at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.