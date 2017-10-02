Artistic acrobatics coming to Lake Tahoe’s South Shore

Tahoe Arts Project will present PUSH Physical Theater on Friday, Oct. 6, at Harrah’s South Shore Room.

The family friendly event starts at 7 p.m. and features five performers demonstrating athleticism and artistry through gravity-defying acrobatics.

“PUSH’s repeated sold-out performances have led to creative collaborations with the National Institute for the Deaf and Rochester Institute of Technology, during which PUSH created ‘Red Ball,’ using iPad technology,” the Tahoe Arts Project said in a statement.

“Choreography for the Pulitzer-nominated cantata ‘Comala’ resulted in a Mexico and U.S. tour. TruTV’s national series, ‘Fake Off,’ in which PUSH became the season finalist, elicited this from judge and Glee star Harry Shum Jr.: ‘You guys are superhuman!'”

Admission for adults is $15 and children (through high school) accompanied by an adult are free. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Tahoe Arts Project is a nonprofit whose main focus is the presentation of performing arts in our local schools, two members of Push Physical Theater will be performing in the South Shore schools the week of Oct. 3-6.

For more information, call 530 542-3632 or visit tahoeartsproject.org.