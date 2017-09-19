Brazilian group SambaDá performs at Valhalla Tahoe on Sept. 20

IF YOU GO …

Another culture comes to South Shore this week as seven-member Brazilian group SambaDá headlines Valhalla Tahoe on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

“Dubbed the West Coast’s hottest Brazilian band by promoters, journalists and fans, SambaDá musically unites the Americas.

“Based in the rich musical traditions of Brazil, SambaDá also references salsa and cumbia, and blends them playfully with funk and reggae beats,” states the Valhalla Tahoe website.

The gig begins at 7:30 p.m. and offers guests the chance to dance along to a unique sound.

“Brazilian natives Papiba Godinho and Dandha da Hora bring profound knowledge and respect for Brazilian music, and together with the entire band, they present a unique musical sound with a universal appeal,” concludes the site.

Tickets for SambaDá’s performance range from $23-$35 and are available for purchase online at http://www.valhallatahoe.com, which offers additional information.

“Inspired by recent collaborations and adventures, SambaDá has been busy exploring new dimensions of the music they love, which they are eager to share with fans old and new!” states the band’s online biography.

The show is held in the Boathouse Theatre, located at 1 Valhalla Road in South Lake Tahoe. Learn more about SambaDá at http://www.sambada.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action