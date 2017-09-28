Burlesque show ‘Beautiful Anarchy’ returns to South Lake Tahoe

IF YOU GO …

Tahoe’s newest burlesque show returns to South Shore’s Whiskey Dick’s Saloon on Friday, Sept. 29, with a mix of entertainment.

Known as “Beautiful Anarchy,” the show puts a mix of cabaret arts on display and no show is the same as performers rotate regularly.

This week’s show includes performances from Patty LaMelt, Kay Novestrea, Clarity Rising, Sheba Queen of the Night, Reagan Riot and Deaja Girl on Fire. Kinsie Damon will also perform stand-up comedy.

Live music is provided by Sevon & The Spell Breakers.

“The neo swing retro revue known as The Spell Breakers was forged by an all-star cast of Bay Area natives that are all about the Jump Jive and Jazz, a unique blend of high-energy Jazz Americana songs that keep the dance floor at a boil — a brand new sound, a new brand of Americana Swing that is a force to be reckoned with and unlike any other,” states the event’s Facebook page.

Cha Cha Burnadette emcees Beautiful Anarchy, and this week’s stage kitten is Sarah Christine.

There is a $10 cover to attend the show, which begins at 8:30 p.m.

Whiskey Dick’s Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd., and additional information is available at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

— Lake Tahoe Action