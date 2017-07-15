Charles Woodson Wines takes over Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe for July 15 tasting event | SierraSun.com

The American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament is in full swing, but the green itself is only one of many ways to interact with your favorite athletes and entertainers.

On Saturday, July 15, former NFL cornerback and safety Charles Woodson will be at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for a wine tasting event that features selections from his winery.

“Guests can enjoy an evening with Charles Woodson, a Heisman Trophy winner, Super Bowl champion and wine connoisseur, while he uncorks a variety of his wine collection for guests and fans to taste,” states a press release from Rossetti Public Relations.

The winery, which had its beginnings in the early 2000s, is based in an exclusive vineyard in Northern California.

“Spend the night indulging in appetizers, wine tastings and conversations with the star player and owner of Napa Valley’s Charles Woodson Wines as well as receive an autographed wine bottle,” continues the release.

The event, which lasts from 6-9 p.m., is held inside Hard Rock’s Vinyl venue.

Tickets cost $189 — in addition to the opportunity to treat yourself to wine tasting, appetizers and interactions with Woodson, the price includes a bottle of wine autographed by the athlete.

Learn more online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com, where purchases are conducted.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action