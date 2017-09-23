Country Artists Tribute takes the stage Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the sounds of iconic country musicians will be heard in Stateline, courtesy of Reno-based Country Artists Tribute.

“Country Artists Tribute is an all-hits, power-packed tribute to not one, but three of today’s biggest country super stars: Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Toby Keith,” states the band’s online biography.

“We have put together the best of the best look- and sound-alikes.”

Country music fans won’t want to miss this chance to see songs like “Dirt Road Anthem,” “American Kids” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” performed live on Tahoe’s South Shore.

“This is the ultimate country tribute show!” concludes the bio.

Greg takes the stage as Jason Aldean, while Mike performs as Toby Keith and Keith sings Kenny Chesney hits.

“High-energy country artists tribute to some of today’s hottest country music entertainers! You won’t believe your eyes!” states the trio’s Facebook biography.

Tickets for the performance are available on the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino website (www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com) for $10. Guests must be at least 21 years old in order to attend.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. show.

Learn more about the band on Facebook (@countryartiststribute) or the group’s website, http://www.countryartiststribute.com.

The venue is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action