Country hip-hop trio Good Ol’ Boyz performs at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

IF YOU GO …

A unique form of music hits the South Shore this weekend with a performance from Placerville-based trio Good Ol’ Boyz.

“Combining gritty, hard-hitting, West Coast hip-hop with rebel country and rock influences, GOB has created a style all their own,” states the Good Ol’ Boyz Bandcamp page.

“RonnyRon the Outlaw, Kali J Wild and Remington create music that explores the life of an outlaw living in the California country.”

The three formed Good Ol’ Boyz in 2009 and became more serious about the group as they grew in popularity. The trio released its debut album “Country Fried Pimpin'” in 2011, and followed it with four additional works — the latest of which, “Out in the Open,” is a single that dropped earlier this year.

“Their hit single ‘Country to the City’ breaks new ground in the country hip-hop sub-culture. With help from legendary recording artist Bubba Sparxxx and Sacramento’s own JG MadeUmLook, the track explores the unknown lifestyle of a California country outlaw alongside West Coast city life,” states the band’s Facebook page.

Good Ol’ Boyz performs at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 9 p.m. The gig is free to attend.

Recommended Stories For You

Learn more about the show online at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe, and interact with the band on Facebook (@gobcali). Whiskey Dick’s Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd. The venue next hosts a Halloween party on Tuesday, Oct. 31. — Lake Tahoe Action