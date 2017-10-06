Eric Burdon & The Animals to perform at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Tickets: Start at $54.58, plus tax and fees

What: Eric Burdon & The Animals

IF YOU GO …

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and genre icon Eric Burdon takes a Tahoe stage alongside his group The Animals on Saturday, Oct. 7.

“[Burdon’s] musical journey began in the coal-mining town of Newcastle, England, where he immersed himself in American blues and jazz.

“Driving force of The Animals, Burdon helped lead the British Invasion with their first international hit, ‘House of the Rising Sun,'” states the musician’s online biography.

Burdon’s additional hits include “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place,” “San Franciscan Nights” and “Sky Pilot.” As a founding member of War, Burdon is also noted for “Spill The Wine.”

But the musician’s accomplishments don’t stop there.

“Burdon has shared the stage with legends such as Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Witherspoon and Otis Redding, and was cited by cutting-edge musicians Patti Smith and Iggy Pop in their personal top tens,” continues the bio.

Recommended Stories For You

Eric Burdon & The Animals are set to rock Harrah’s Lake Tahoe beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $54.58, plus tax and fees, and are available for purchase online via Ticketmaster.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is located at 15 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Learn more about the musicians online at http://www.ericburdon.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action