Baby care, diabetes classes on tap through Tahoe Forest | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Hospital is hosting a trio of educational community programs starting this month. Details are below, or visit tfhd.com to learn more about Tahoe Forest Hospital.

Diabetes Self-Management Program

An evidence-based program developed by Stanford University School of Medicine begins starting Jan. 18.

The free six-week workshop will focus on decision-making, becoming a self-manager, understanding common symptoms and more.

Classes take place every Wednesday from 3-5:30 p.m. through Feb. 22. Participants must attend all six classes.

Meeting location is the Wellness Neighborhood Meeting Room, Suite 240, Tahoe Forest Medical Office Building, 10956 Donner Pass Road, Truckee. Call 530-550-6730 to register and learn more.

Prenatal Education

Classes will take place at the Tahoe Center for Health and Sports Performance, in the Education Room, at 10710 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Know your birth options. Learn what to expect during labor, delivery and postpartum. Attendees will learn about labor and delivery, exercise and nutrition, medication, epidurals, breathing patterns, relaxation, breast feeding and more.

The program will be in the form of six, 2-hour Wednesday evening classes, or two, 6-hour weekend classes. Fee is $160 per couple; DVDs and books are included.

To learn more and to find a class schedule that fits you, call 530-587-3769 or email tchsp@tfhd.com to register.

Infant CPR class

Be prepared for life-threatening emergencies with the American Heart Association Friends and Family CPR Class.

Unintentional choking and suffocation are the leading causes of all injury deaths for infants under age one.

In this class, you will learn how to recognize when a baby needs rescue breathing, how to perform CPR, and how to care for an infant who is choking. You will receive an infant CPR manual and have hands-on practice with an infant manikin.

The class takes place Monday, Jan. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Tahoe Center for Health and Sports Performance, 10710 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Cost is $25 per person or $30 per couple. For more information, or to register, call 530-587-3769.

This class is an orientation to CPR and is not a certifying or credentialing course. If you need certification in CPR and AED, call 877-AHA-4CPR.