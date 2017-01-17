First Tahoe-Truckee baby of 2017 hails from Kings Beach | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Hospital is pleased to announce that the first baby of the new year was born Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at 1:39 p.m. The baby was delivered by Dr. Steve Thompson.

The baby boy, named Nathan Matteo Toledo, weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces at birth, and measured 19 inches. The parents, Bruno Toledo and Marggie Solis, live in Kings Beach. New baby Nathan has a big sister, Victoria.

Having the first baby of the New Year surprised the couple.

“I didn’t expect it,” said Marggie.

“We’re excited to have the first baby of the new year,” Bruno added.

It was challenging for them to get to the hospital in the big New Year’s storm. They drove from Kings Beach to Truckee at 3 in the morning, stuck behind a snowplow, but made it safely and in time.

The staff at the Women and Family Center at Tahoe Forest Hospital presented the family with a gift basket in honor the 2017 New Year’s baby.

The Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation provided the gift basket from the Gift Tree gift shop, located in the main lobby at Tahoe Forest Hospital. The gift basket also included a membership to the Kidzone Museum.

This article was provided on Jan. 10 to the Sierra Sun by Tahoe Forest Health System. Visit http://www.tfhd.com to learn more.