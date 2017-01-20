Incline Village vet hospital to offer free Laser Treatment Day | SierraSun.com

Incline Veterinary Hospital is excited to introduce the addition of therapeutic laser treatments for our furry patients.

Low Level Laser Therapy — commonly known as LLLT, cold laser or photobiostimulation — is a form of therapy that involves the application of specific wavelengths of light to injured or damaged tissues to stimulate healing and reduce inflammation.

Although the benefits of light therapy have been known for decades, it has only been recently that this modality has become more commonplace in veterinary hospitals.

Laser therapy can be used for any ailment that causes pain and inflammation, and is usually performed in combination with standard treatments.

Some of the more common problems that are treated with LLLT include acute musculoskeletal injuries, skin wounds, ear infections, surgical incisions and degenerative joint disease (arthritis).

However, even problems like bladder infections, bone fractures or inflammatory bowel disease have been shown to heal more quickly with laser treatment.

Incline Veterinary Hospital would like to welcome you to attend an Introductory Laser Information and Free Treatment Session Day being held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations are required.

You will be given a brief informative talk to become more familiar with laser therapy, then your pet will have the opportunity to be treated with our new Companion CTX unit.

If your pet has had previous orthopedic surgery or has arthritis in one or more joints, see how just a few minutes of laser therapy can provide pain relief, decrease inflammation and improved quality of life.

Pets that have been diagnosed with or are currently undergoing treatment for cancer should not be treated with laser therapy, as it could potentially stimulate cancer cell growth. Otherwise, there are no negative side effects with LLLT.

We will be accepting a limited number of reservations each hour at the top of the hour, so call us at 775-831-0433 to reserve your spot. Please note that no other medical services will be available on this day.

You do not have to be a current client of IVH to take advantage of this opportunity.

This article was provided Dr. Kris Moger and the staff at Incline Veterinary Hospital, located at 880 Tanager St., Incline Village. Visit http://www.inclinevet.com to learn more.