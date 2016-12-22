Nonprofit Tahoe Family Solutions moving to new location | SierraSun.com

Tahoe Family Solutions announced this week that it will move its headquarters in January 2017 to the Village Center.

The nonprofit that works “to provide key resources and enhance skills for families in the Tahoe Basin,” according to its mission, will be located at 774 Mays Blvd., Suite 12.

“The move is prompted by the nonprofit organization’s essential need for more operational and storage space for its camping, counseling and education programs,” according to a news release provided on behalf of TFS.

Since 2002, Tahoe Family Solutions has operated its business and managed services at the Donald W. Reynolds Center (Parasol building) at 948 Incline Way in Incline Village.

“The new location provides the opportunity to enhance our Family Resource Center’s core programs, increase our psychiatric services, and provide improved privacy for our clients,” TFS Executive Director Robin Glasgow said in a statement.

Glasgow said the larger office space in the Village Center will allow the organization to accommodate the tremendous growth in its Camp Explore and Homework Help Club, along with demand for other key programs such as Volunteers in Tax Assistance (VITA) and English as a Second Language (ESL).

“Our new location is also closer to our Thrift Store; with this proximity, our donors and customers will benefit from our improved service levels, volunteer coordination, donation intake, and storage,” Glasgow stated. “As we leave the premises of the Donald W. Reynolds Center, home to the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, we know that our collaboration with the Foundation is directly related to our success today.

“Their support, and our donor contributions, are both a large part of the tremendous growth that we have experienced to date.”

“We feel we are not leaving the family, just the house we all live in,” added Susan Herron, Tahoe Family Solutions 2017 board chair, in a statement.

Tahoe Family Solutions provides a variety of low/no cost services to children and families living in Incline and along the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

From a health and wellness standpoint, the nonprofit provides psychiatric care and counseling to individuals and families on a sliding fee scale, while also hosting a free Family Resource Center that is open to anyone in need of help while dealing with mental health issues and other challenges.

Originally a satellite of Children’s Cabinet-Reno, Tahoe Family Solutions began providing services to the Incline Village/Crystal Bay areas in 1991, and it became an autonomous organization in September of 1994.

For more information, visit TahoeFamily.org or call 775-298-0004.