Suicide Prevention at Lake Tahoe: Combating seasonal affective disorder (SAD) | SierraSun.com

Suicide resources

Crisis resources:

Nevada County Crisis Line: 530-265-5811

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 530-885-2300

Access to Mental Health Services:

Placer County, Adult: 530-581-4054

Placer County, Children: 1-866-293-1940

Nevada County: Adult and Children 530-582-7803

More online:

Find a directory of local therapy services at http://www.tfhd.com, under Quick Links.