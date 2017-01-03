Suicide Prevention at Lake Tahoe: Combating seasonal affective disorder (SAD) | SierraSun.com

Suicide Prevention at Lake Tahoe: Combating seasonal affective disorder (SAD)
January 3, 2017
Suicide resources
Crisis resources:
Nevada County Crisis Line: 530-265-5811
Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 530-885-2300
Access to Mental Health Services:
Placer County, Adult: 530-581-4054
Placer County, Children: 1-866-293-1940
Nevada County: Adult and Children 530-582-7803
More online:
Find a directory of local therapy services at http://www.tfhd.com, under Quick Links.
