Super Bowl raffle in Truckee to benefit Gene Upshaw fund | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Raffle tickets are selling fast for the chance to win an all-expense paid trip for two to Super Bowl.

The raffle, with the grand prize generously donated by the NFL, supports the Gene Upshaw Memorial Golf Classic, scheduled for July 9-10, 2017, at Schaffer’s Mill Golf & Lake Club in Truckee.

This celebrity tournament is the signature event for the memorial fund established in the football great’s name.

The fund, held at Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation, benefits the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center and the Tahoe Institute for Rural Health Research.

Since its creation in 2009, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Fund has raised over $1.2 million for quality medical treatment and care for cancer patients and their families, sustainability and advancement of medical technology, and funding for research in areas such as traumatic brain injury.

Only 300 tickets are sold at $100 each. The winner receives coach airfare for two people, hotel accommodations for four nights, two tickets to Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston and two tickets to the National Football Players League Association VIP Party.

Second prize this year is a custom Xbox 360 from the 2013 Madden Bowl and an assortment of 13 games from EA Sports. Third prize is a GoPro video camera.

Tickets are available can be purchased at the following locations: Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation, 10976 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, and the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee.

Ticket purchases may also be processed over the phone by calling 530-582-6277.

For more information about ticket sales, go to gu63.org.

This article was provided by Tahoe Forest Hospital District. Visit tfhd.com to learn more.