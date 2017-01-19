Tahoe Forest Hospital birth announcements: December 2016 | SierraSun.com

The following are births for the month of December 2016, as submitted to the Sun by Tahoe Forest Hospital.

They are presented in the following format: Baby’s Name, Parent’s Names, Date of Birth, City/Town of Residence, Gender.

Harkin Ganong: Shirley, Jesse & Megan; 12/1/16; Alpine Meadows; Boy

Knox Noble: Jackson, Ryan & Lynne; 12/2/16; Tahoe City; Boy

Harper Eden: Keller, Dan & Tracy; 12/1/16; Truckee; Girl

Chance Clayton: Carstairs, Jesse & Flannagan, Laura; 12/2/16; Reno; Boy

Colton Koplik: Henderson, Christopher & Courtney; 12/2/16; Truckee; Boy

David and Matteo: Camacho, David & Delgadillo, Guadalupe: 12/2/16; Kings Beach; Twin Boys

Kingston James: Kirkpatrick, Zach & Rachel; 12/5/16; Truckee; Boy

Mabel Juniper: Dunn, Jesse & Jenni; 12/5/16; Tahoe City; Girl

Landis Lynn: Herr, Sean & Kristin; 12/5/16; Truckee; Boy

Nico Ryan: Stefani, Daniel & Annie; 12/6/16; Carnelian Bay; Boy

Kainen Price: Ingram, Chris & Heather; 12/7/16; Tahoe Vista; Boy

McKenna Lynn: Carey, Sean & Marcacci, Lesley; 12/7/16; Truckee; Girl

Carter Joseph: Carter, David & Ferraro, Mary; 12/9/16; Truckee; Boy

Chloe Ryan: McDermott, Ryan & Jenny; 12/13/16; Truckee; Girl

Alastair Wolf: Habicht, Brian Davin, Megan; 12/11/16; Truckee; Boy

Olivia Talue Amelia: McGarity, Mathew & Baumbach, Emma; 12/15/16; Portola; Girl

Madison Joannette: Raber, Cory & Jenna; 12/16/16; Verdi; Girl

Corbin Craig: Welch, Ryan & Katie; 12/17/16; Truckee; Boy

Collette Jacqueline: Borges, Ryan & Marie; 12/17/16; Incline Village; Girl

Everett Stuart: West, Big Al & Shawna; 12/21/16; Kings Beach; Boy

Penelope Aoife Semmes: McAlindin, Sean & Seemes, Charlotte; 12/24/16; Truckee; Girl

Grayson Shabazz: Johnson, Jason & Freeman, Gracie; 12/30/16; Damonte Ranch; Boy