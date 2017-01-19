Tahoe Forest Hospital birth announcements: December 2016 | SierraSun.com

Tahoe Forest Hospital birth announcements: December 2016
January 19, 2017
The following are births for the month of December 2016, as submitted to the Sun by Tahoe Forest Hospital.
They are presented in the following format: Baby’s Name, Parent’s Names, Date of Birth, City/Town of Residence, Gender.
Harkin Ganong: Shirley, Jesse & Megan; 12/1/16; Alpine Meadows; Boy
Knox Noble: Jackson, Ryan & Lynne; 12/2/16; Tahoe City; Boy
Harper Eden: Keller, Dan & Tracy; 12/1/16; Truckee; Girl
Chance Clayton: Carstairs, Jesse & Flannagan, Laura; 12/2/16; Reno; Boy
Colton Koplik: Henderson, Christopher & Courtney; 12/2/16; Truckee; Boy
David and Matteo: Camacho, David & Delgadillo, Guadalupe: 12/2/16; Kings Beach; Twin Boys
Kingston James: Kirkpatrick, Zach & Rachel; 12/5/16; Truckee; Boy
Mabel Juniper: Dunn, Jesse & Jenni; 12/5/16; Tahoe City; Girl
Landis Lynn: Herr, Sean & Kristin; 12/5/16; Truckee; Boy
Nico Ryan: Stefani, Daniel & Annie; 12/6/16; Carnelian Bay; Boy
Kainen Price: Ingram, Chris & Heather; 12/7/16; Tahoe Vista; Boy
McKenna Lynn: Carey, Sean & Marcacci, Lesley; 12/7/16; Truckee; Girl
Carter Joseph: Carter, David & Ferraro, Mary; 12/9/16; Truckee; Boy
Chloe Ryan: McDermott, Ryan & Jenny; 12/13/16; Truckee; Girl
Alastair Wolf: Habicht, Brian Davin, Megan; 12/11/16; Truckee; Boy
Olivia Talue Amelia: McGarity, Mathew & Baumbach, Emma; 12/15/16; Portola; Girl
Madison Joannette: Raber, Cory & Jenna; 12/16/16; Verdi; Girl
Corbin Craig: Welch, Ryan & Katie; 12/17/16; Truckee; Boy
Collette Jacqueline: Borges, Ryan & Marie; 12/17/16; Incline Village; Girl
Everett Stuart: West, Big Al & Shawna; 12/21/16; Kings Beach; Boy
Penelope Aoife Semmes: McAlindin, Sean & Seemes, Charlotte; 12/24/16; Truckee; Girl
Grayson Shabazz: Johnson, Jason & Freeman, Gracie; 12/30/16; Damonte Ranch; Boy
