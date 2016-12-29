Tahoe Forest Hospital Birth Announcements: November 2016 | SierraSun.com

The following are births for the month of October 2016, as submitted to the Sun by Tahoe Forest Hospital.

They are presented in the following format: Baby’s Name, Parent’s Names, Date of Birth, City/Town of Residence, Gender.

Frankie Michael: Christensen, Michael & Soracco; 11/1/16; Kings Beach; Boy

Lorelei Jake: Tolger, Alexander & Shaw Kate; 11/1/16; Tahoe City; Girl

Miles Clayton: Favro, Orrin & Stephanie; 11/3/16; Truckee; Boy

Paige Francis: Grube, Jay & Alex; 11/3/16; Truckee; Girl

Waylon Michael: Ontiveros, Michael & Jessica; 11/4/16; Portola; Boy

Luke Ross: Farnell, Nathan & Danielle; 11/4/16; Truckee; Boy

Dezmen Syrus: Chavez, Ramiro & Sanchez, Melina; 11/5/16; Truckee; Boy

Emiliano: Diaz Munoz, Rafael & Serna Hernandez, Ma de los Angeles; 11/6/16; Truckee; Boy

Ruby Jean: Wade, Bradley & Pabon, Nancy; 11/6/16; Reno; Girl

Tessa Kay: Norton, Dwayne & Tamara; 11/8/16; Portola; Girl

Yuritsia Abigail: Rios, Daniel & Martinez, Berenice; 11/9/16; Truckee; Girl

Abigail Frank: Humenetskyj, Alexander & Alison; 11/8/16; Truckee; Girl

Dominic Mateo: Romero, Lalo & Banks, Kellie; 11/10/16; Portola; Boy

Abbygail Elizabeth: Mason, Chad & Rebecca; 11/15/16; Portola; Girl

Nevin Taylor: Conley, James & Kelly; 11/15/16; Truckee; Girl

Silas William John: Bacon, Zorn & Amy Jo; 11/15/16; Tahoe Vista; Boy

Olivia Fernanda: Schomp, Zach & Marcela; 11/17/16; Tahoe Vista; Girl

Wesley Holton: Warren, Mark & Bridget; 11/16/16; Tahoe City; Boy

Elisandra Jauregui Alcaraz: Jauregui, Guillermo & Alcaraz, Elisandra; 11/22/16; Portola; Girl

Annalynn Aquino: Aquino, Billyjoe & Vikse, Ashlee; 11/23/16; Kings Beach; Girl

Jameson Foster: Foster, James & Greta; 11/27/16; Soda Springs; Boy

Miles Berton: McClendon, Robert & Jill; 11/26/16; Truckee; Boy

Jayda Mae: Lyczko, Brian & Katherine; 11/30/16; Truckee; Girl