Tahoe Forest Hospital Birth Announcements: November 2016 | SierraSun.com

Tahoe Forest Hospital Birth Announcements: November 2016
December 29, 2016
The following are births for the month of October 2016, as submitted to the Sun by Tahoe Forest Hospital.
They are presented in the following format: Baby’s Name, Parent’s Names, Date of Birth, City/Town of Residence, Gender.
Frankie Michael: Christensen, Michael & Soracco; 11/1/16; Kings Beach; Boy
Lorelei Jake: Tolger, Alexander & Shaw Kate; 11/1/16; Tahoe City; Girl
Miles Clayton: Favro, Orrin & Stephanie; 11/3/16; Truckee; Boy
Paige Francis: Grube, Jay & Alex; 11/3/16; Truckee; Girl
Waylon Michael: Ontiveros, Michael & Jessica; 11/4/16; Portola; Boy
Luke Ross: Farnell, Nathan & Danielle; 11/4/16; Truckee; Boy
Dezmen Syrus: Chavez, Ramiro & Sanchez, Melina; 11/5/16; Truckee; Boy
Emiliano: Diaz Munoz, Rafael & Serna Hernandez, Ma de los Angeles; 11/6/16; Truckee; Boy
Ruby Jean: Wade, Bradley & Pabon, Nancy; 11/6/16; Reno; Girl
Tessa Kay: Norton, Dwayne & Tamara; 11/8/16; Portola; Girl
Yuritsia Abigail: Rios, Daniel & Martinez, Berenice; 11/9/16; Truckee; Girl
Abigail Frank: Humenetskyj, Alexander & Alison; 11/8/16; Truckee; Girl
Dominic Mateo: Romero, Lalo & Banks, Kellie; 11/10/16; Portola; Boy
Abbygail Elizabeth: Mason, Chad & Rebecca; 11/15/16; Portola; Girl
Nevin Taylor: Conley, James & Kelly; 11/15/16; Truckee; Girl
Silas William John: Bacon, Zorn & Amy Jo; 11/15/16; Tahoe Vista; Boy
Olivia Fernanda: Schomp, Zach & Marcela; 11/17/16; Tahoe Vista; Girl
Wesley Holton: Warren, Mark & Bridget; 11/16/16; Tahoe City; Boy
Elisandra Jauregui Alcaraz: Jauregui, Guillermo & Alcaraz, Elisandra; 11/22/16; Portola; Girl
Annalynn Aquino: Aquino, Billyjoe & Vikse, Ashlee; 11/23/16; Kings Beach; Girl
Jameson Foster: Foster, James & Greta; 11/27/16; Soda Springs; Boy
Miles Berton: McClendon, Robert & Jill; 11/26/16; Truckee; Boy
Jayda Mae: Lyczko, Brian & Katherine; 11/30/16; Truckee; Girl
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Health & Wellness
Trending Sitewide
- Tahoe’s Homewood resort to reopen today after fire destroys South Lodge
- 5.7, 5.5 earthquakes in Nevada rattle Tahoe-Truckee region
- Drink Tahoe Brew: Alibi Ale Works to open second location in Truckee
- Truckee CHP finds 150 pounds of pot in Missouri man’s vehicle
- Opinion: Lack of diversity among Tahoe-Truckee state park users