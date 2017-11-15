Tahoe Forest Hospital recognized for excellence

The Tahoe Forest Hospital has been recognized for performance excellence in three categories by The Collaborative Alliance for Nursing Outcomes (CALNOC).

CALNOC Performance Excellence Awards recognize top performers in hospital safety.

Tahoe Forest was recognized for best performance in preventing moderate and injury falls, best performance in preventing hospital acquired pressure injuries, and special recognition for preventing both hospital acquired pressure injuries and injury falls.

"This is a tremendous recognition of the exacting quality care standards at Tahoe Forest Hospital," said Harry Weis, CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. "We are proud of our team, who were recognized for these important safety programs, but we really thank our community. The awards and recognitions we receive are really our expression of appreciation to the communities we serve."

CALNOC, the nation's first nurse quality indicators database, announced its annual CALNOC Performance Excellence Awards in October, recognizing distinguished hospitals for excellent performance in the reduction of hospital acquired pressure ulcers, injuries from falls and infections. Hundreds of hospitals have joined CALNOC to monitor and benchmark performance in order to deliver excellence in patient care. CALNOC is a non-profit, public benefit corporation with headquarters in San Ramon, California.

Tahoe Forest Health System, which includes Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, CA, and Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village, NV, offers 24-hour emergency care, a total joint orthopedic program including direct anterior hip replacement surgery, physician multi-specialty clinics, OB department, and CoC-accredited cancer center. For a complete list of physician specialties and services, visit http://www.tfhd.com.