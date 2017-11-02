Tahoe Top 5: Yoga for life

Few feelings compare to the sense of unity that is present during each class offered by the Truckee Yoga Collective.

Community members show up for class each day, making room for one another to practice in a room filled with people looking to benefit their overall well-being and mindfulness.

"We are a collective, it's really a lifestyle rather than just a yoga class," said co-owner Meghan Ruiz.

She added, "We're really here to serve the community, we want to help people improve their health and we want to support teachers, students and each other."

Ruiz and co-owner, Hawley Kobayashi, opened the studio in October.

"We break down poses and sequences in our Yoga Lab class, for example, because we want to make people aware of their muscles, proper alignment, and strengthening the muscles so they can take their practice to the next level," Kobayashi said.

She added, "We really like the idea of building the body in different ways to practice yoga for the rest of our lives."

The benefits of yoga span more than just increased flexibility. The Truckee Yoga Collective is taking every opportunity to make their classes accessible to the community, as well as offering a variety of classes other than the popular vinyasa flow.

Below are the top five reasons to check out the Truckee Yoga Collective.

1. For the Never-Evers: $60 Unlimited One Month

If you've never visited the Truckee Yoga Collective, the time is now. Ruiz and Kobayashi are extending a special offer to brand new visitors, for $60 you can purchase your first unlimited month pass.

If you've attended class at the Collective since their October grand opening, fear not, your price for a one-month unlimited membership is $108.

2. For a Consistent Yoga Practice: $90 Unlimited Membership with Three-Month Auto Debit

Ruiz explained that someone looking to get into a steady practice to reap the benefits of increased strength and flexibility and reduced stress levels should go to classes three times per week.

"This is the best deal because it allows unlimited classes for a steady practice," she said.

With the three-month auto debit, students can lock in the low $90 monthly price without worrying about renewing their membership right away.

3. For the Busy Yogis: Drop-in and Class Packages are Available

Truckee Yoga Collective offers drop-in classes for $18, so you can get the feel for their style and space.

For those looking to pre-pay for a handful of classes to attend, 5-pack classes are available for $80 and 10-pack classes are available for $150.

4. It's not just for Yoga, it's for Your Lifestyle

The entire philosophy behind Truckee Yoga Collective is to curate a relaxing and communal space where members motivate one another and feel the power behind practicing among the collective.

"Meghan and I are really passionate about yoga, Meghan was my teacher, and I saw how she was constantly learning and her classes weren't repetitive, I was really inspired by her," Kobayashi said.

The two train regularly with other expert yoga schools, including Yoga Tree in San Francisco and Yogamazé workshops.

They say an added benefit to their teaching style is collaborating using the techniques they're continuously learning to elevate the class experience in Truckee.

5. From Vinyasa and Beyond: The Collective has a Variety of Class Options

Truckee Yoga Collective focuses on teaching students on an individual level, working with their class attendees to help build a solid foundation of proper alignment so they are safely and effectively growing in their yoga practice.

Their approachable demeanor allows students to feel comfortable in class in order to challenge themselves with new poses and consistency.

Yoga students rejoice in the impressive variety of classes offered, each designed to accommodate beginner to expert level students.

Each week 25 or more classes are offered from Chill Flow + Guided Meditation to Hot Flow, Fiery Flow, Hot Body Sculpt, even Vinyasa Quickie classes designed to fit during your lunch break in an unheated room so you can easily return to work while making time for yourself.

Truckee Yoga Collective offers AIReal Yoga community classes for an additional $10 for members and $20 for non-members, where traditional yoga poses and Pilates instruction are taught while students are suspended using an aerial hammock.

New to the schedule will be the Collective's Hot Barre classes, taking traditional barre to a new level by turning up the heat.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.