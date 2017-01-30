Truckee’s community spiritual space, For Goodness Sake, welcomes all | SierraSun.com

How to participate in wellness workshops: Stop by in-person, or visit http://www.goodnesssake.org , call 530-550-8981 or email info@goodnesssake.org .

For Goodness Sake’s mission is to nurture the spiritual health of the community by providing a welcoming, inclusive environment for exploring the spiritual nature of God, man and the universe; thereby bringing a higher sense of peace, hope, health and dominion to all. It’s located at 10157 Donner Pass Road in Truckee.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nestled in Truckee’s Brickelltown district, For Goodness Sake is a spiritual space welcoming all to participate in non-denominational spiritual practices and workshops, or to simply enjoy a comforting atmosphere and kind-hearted people.

“The idea is that a lot of people are kind of looking for something,” said Andy Hill, director of For Goodness Sake. “Some don’t even know what they’re looking for. They don’t necessarily relate to spirituality, but they have this deep intuition that there is something more for them.”

For Goodness Sake’s facilitators don’t tell people what they are looking for or promote any one particular religion or school of thought.

They simply welcome people from all walks of life to explore their own spirituality without pushing them one way or another.

“If we depended on the world around us for happiness, we’d be miserable all the time,” Hill said. “Spirituality helps you find what makes you happy, and what makes you miserable, and isn’t contingent on the world around us.

“I’d say for me, Buddhist practice helps me live a more honest and compassionate life,” added Virginia Kantz, a years-long member of For Goodness Sake’s community.

“The atmosphere is so peaceful,” chimed Cheryl Allen, also a weekly workshop participant. “You feel so much acceptance here … and it’s nice and quiet.”

For Goodness Sake hosts presentations by expert speakers and storytellers (including Buddhist monks, an astrophysicist and authors) and regularly-scheduled meditation classes, while also providing the people of North Lake Tahoe a space to grow spiritually as they find their own happiness.

“It’s a physically comfortable place, but it’s mentally comfortable,” Hill said. “People feel that they can talk about anything here. We’re not afraid to have in-depth conversations. It’s fun to have people with different viewpoints and different beliefs, without someone feeling upset or judged — that’s one of the things I like most about this place. The total freedom of expression.”

Jenny Roberts is the operations manager at For Goodness Sake, and says people can come in anytime.

“For Goodness Sake is a place to kind of reorient your life around the things that matter, and to have a sense of community,” she said.

Roberts has been with the spiritual center for 4 years and says it’s the open-mindedness and excitement of spiritual exploration that resonates with her.

Further, For Goodness Sake makes spiritual teachings accessible to everyone.

“No one is ever turned away for lack of funds,” said Matthew Goddard, a For Goodness Sake meditation facilitator. “Since the teachings are priceless, they’re always offered freely. Donations are appreciated, but never expected.

Helen Durfee visits For Goodness Sake weekly from her home in Incline Village.

“They’ve got a great book club, and I’ve tried various classes, Buddhist classes,” she said.

The subject matter was her biggest draw, but she says it’s the space itself that keeps her coming back.

“They do have a lot of interesting things here, but it’s just so welcoming. I’m always late, and they’re always just so welcoming,” Durfee said. “It’s like, the best kept secret — our place is the best.”

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.