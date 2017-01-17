Truckee’s Women and Family Center honored with national award | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System’s Women and Family Center was recently given the Women’s Choice Award for “America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics.”

This award is given to hospitals that demonstrate extraordinary service in meeting the needs of women and their families, and set higher healthcare standards by appreciating the unique needs and preferences of female patients.

This is the third time Tahoe Forest Hospital has been named with the Women’s Choice Award for America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics.

“Our wonderful medical staff and hospital staff in the Women and Family Center strive to deliver excellent care — and to take exceptional care of moms, babies and families in our community,” said Harry Weis, Chief Executive Officer, Tahoe Forest Health System. “They truly care about their patients, and this award is a great recognition of their skill, compassion and effectiveness.”

The award signifies that Tahoe Forest Hospital is in the top 17% of 2,815 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.

The methodology for America’s Best Hospital for Obstetrics Award is unique in that it combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

It is the only award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics distinction is based on the following specific criteria:

The percentage of patients reporting through the HCAHPS survey that they would definitely recommend the hospital.

Patient safety ranking based on 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ measures of infection and complication rates.

Presence of a level III or level IV neonatal intensive care unit onsite (NICU).

Low rates of early elective deliveries (between 0-1%).

Baby-Friendly USA designation, a World Health Organization (WHO)/United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) initiative to support best practices for breast feeding education and counseling.

The Women and Family Center at Tahoe Forest Hospital provides comprehensive obstetrical and gynecological care.

With a family-centered focus, its comprehensive perinatal services program provides individualized support services, teaching, referrals and consultations to expectant mothers and their families.

These individualized care plans provide families with guidance for a healthy pregnancy and help prepare the entire family for labor and the arrival of a new baby.

This article was provided by Tahoe Forest Health System. Visit http://www.tfhd.com to learn more.