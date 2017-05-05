Why wait until you’re in pain? | SierraSun.com

Two local health and wellness experts are sharing their decades of expertise with visitors and locals in North Lake Tahoe, as a means to help them create healthy lifestyles.

Chiropractor Dr. Lily M. Kuehne, D.C., and her husband, licensed acupuncturist, Mark J. Kuehne, L.Ac., said they noticed the cultural norm was conditioning people to suppress their health issues.

Dr. Lily explained that people are conditioned to assume, for example, that a swollen ankle after a sprain is innately a bad thing.

"When you're sick you go to a doctor and are prescribed a pill," Dr. Lily said. "When you sprain your ankle you put ice on it to make the swelling go down or take a pill to relieve the pain; you're stopping or delaying the healing process."

She and her husband are looking to shift the natural perspective, viewing the swelled limb as a good thing instead, as it's your body's natural response to healing and adapting to change.

The Kuehnes own and operate the Lake Tahoe Wellness Center, which offers services including chiropractic, acupuncture, massage therapy, bodywork, infrared sauna therapy (beside a private creek outside), an indoor rock climbing wall, movement classes in Pilates, yoga and aerial yoga, tai chi, meditation, and more.

With 28 years of experience, chiropractor Dr. Lily's goal is to help people look at the "why?" in their care plan.

"We're teaching people about creating healthy lifestyles," said Dr. Lily. "What I'd like to see is an entire paradigm shift from the traditional medical model where patients suppress their issues."

Practicing one of the oldest and longest standing health care systems in the world, acupuncture, Mark Kuehne said his holistic approach to healing is well suited to the people who live around Lake Tahoe.

"We focus on optimal health," Kuehne said. "We want to get everybody up to 100 percent. Tahoe people hold their bodies to high standards."

Kuehne said that people in bustling cities like San Francisco, for example, would wait until a health issue interferes with their work to address it, while people in Tahoe would wait until a health issue interferes with their fun.

The natural response to an issue we face is to see a doctor, be prescribed a "solution," and continue on.

The Kuehnes' lifestyle revolves around the practices they promote. They have dedicated themselves and their work to keeping people healthy through holistic services and encourage clients to take care of themselves before they feel pain to ensure longevity – a full, healthy and happy life.

The pair loves what they do. Dr. Lily said she finds beauty in healing people.

"It makes me want to come to work to restore proper functionality to people's bodies with my hands," she said.

Mark Kuehne said, "Well, my whole life revolves around it – keeping the self healthy. Teaching classes with my wife, making free classes accessible to the community; we are instilling healthy routines."

Throughout the day-to-day routine people often forget about micro-stressors that add up and impact the body.

"There are physical, mental, emotional and toxic atmospheric stressors that impact you just from your surroundings. We call them micro-stressors," Dr. Lily said.

"Our norm is that if we don't feel it and we're not hurting, then we don't address it. When we take a look at top illnesses like cancer and diseases we're looking for pain, which is the last phase of the problem to occur."

She explained the concept of feeling versus function. When we visit a doctor for pain or an issue, we are looking to not feel it rather than looking at what is causing the problem.

The Kuehnes' approach is through gently adjusting and aligning the body to better adapt to life stressors, rather than trying to suppress the body's responses to issues.

"We're concerned with properly functioning bodies," Dr. Lily said. "The nerve system controls the immune system. If you stimulate the nerve system and restore the nerve function the body can heal itself. If your spinal segments are not moving properly, we can adjust them to allow your body to better adapt from the stressors. It's all about adapting, not forcing or suppressing the body."

Rather than prescribing a pill or putting a metaphorical "Band-Aid" on health ailments, the Kuehnes believe in taking a proactive approach to wellness rather than delaying the effects of ignoring an issue over time.

The center itself is a space bursting with positive vibrations, beautiful plants and sunshine. It is energized and accommodated by a genuinely caring and kind staff, as well as likeminded clients actively pursuing overall wellness.

One of their programs is a weekly community acupuncture event. Each Tuesday, they welcome community members to relax in their beautiful sunroom space flooded with natural light, to catch up on rest and reap benefits of acupuncture for $25, no appointment necessary.

Mark Kuehne has studied Oriental medicine including the practice of acupuncture, Chinese herbology and Asian bodywork therapy under masters, such as 30th generation acupuncturist Dr. Yitian Ni.

During community acupuncture sessions, he welcomes individuals to sit in a comfortable, reclined position while he addresses any health concerns they may be experiencing.

I jumped at the opportunity to experience my first acupuncture session with a few locals in the beautiful and warm sunroom.

After sharing the typical "life-work stress" diagnosis as my response, he was able to decipher that I'd been experiencing interrupted sleep patterns simply by seeing the color of the tip of my tongue.

Kuehne applied nine needles total to my wrists, ankles and top of the feet to address stress and sleeplessness.

He added a final needle to my third eye in order help me relax. Within a matter of minutes I began to feel a deep calming sensation and was able to drift into a meditative state – ultimately falling asleep in the sunny room for at least 15 of my 40-minute experience.

He worked with other clients, one-by-one, addressing all sorts of body issues through meticulously placed acupuncture needles. He is able to address ailments such as anxiety, arthritis, migraines, digestive issues, respiratory conditions and more benefits affecting overall well-being.

Clients find themselves at the Lake Tahoe Wellness Center to be part of feeling good and the Kuehnes goal is to provide personalized attention and customized strategies regarding the community's health and future care – getting everyone to 100 percent.

